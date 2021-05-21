Central University of Odisha Observes Anti-Terrorism Day

Koraput: In pursuance of the directives of the Ministry of Home Affair’s, Govt. of India, the Central University of Odisha observed Anti-terrorism day today on 21.05.2021 with the objective to wean away from the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest. On this occasion, a pledge on anti-terrorism was taken by all students, teaching and non-teaching staff in English and Hindi languages through virtual mode. Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of the University administered the pledge in English and Prof. K. B. Das, Pro-Vice-Chancellor administered the pledge in Hindi.

Considering the importance and solemnity of the occasion, the message of anti-terrorism was propagated through various digital and social media platforms including University website. Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Dean of Student Welfare delivered the welcome address, and Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examinations extended a vote of thanks.

