Central University of Odisha mourns over Balasore train mishap victims

Koraput: A condolence meeting was organized at the Central University of Odisha in both online and offline mode on Monday (i.e. 05 June 2023), for the peace of the souls of the people lost their life in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha.

On this occasion, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi and the University staff kept silence for two minutes. They paid tribute to those lost their life in the train accident at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, Odisha. He said, “The deadly train crash was an unfortunate tragedy of humanity. Many precious lives were lost, and many people were injured”. On behalf of the Central University of Odisha, we expressed deep sense of grief on the sad and sudden demise of the number of people travelling in the train. He also expressed heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those affected ones.

Prof. Tripathi announced that the employees working in the CUO would donate one day’s pay to the PM Care Fund/any other Central Government Relief Fund to support the victims of this terrible catastrophe. The employees present on this occasion welcomed the Vice-Chancellor for this noble cause.

On this occasion, Dr. Atanu Kumar Raha, IFS and former PCCF & HOFF, Govt. of West Bengal; Dr. Sanjay Kumar Patnaik, GM-Environment, NALCO; Shri Ramesh Chandra Swain, CYSD; Prof. Sudhendu Mandal, Advisor-Academic and Administration; Prof. S.K. Palita, Dean School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean School of Languages, Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Asst. Professor and Coordinator of the programme, Dr. Ramendra Parhi, DSW; Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, Asst. Professor; Sh. Sanjeet Kumar Das, Asst. Professor; Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO, Mr. Shreeram Parhi, Executive Engineer; Sh. Manas Kumar Das, Asst. Registrar; Sh. Pradeep Kumar Samantray, PS to Vice-Chancellor, and others were present to convey their condolences to the bereaved family.

May the departed soul rest in peace!