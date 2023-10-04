Central University of Odisha Launches Japanese Language Certificate Course

In a significant development for the academic year, the Central University of Odisha inaugurated its Japanese Language Certificate Course on October 3, 2023. The event took place on the university campus and was graced by Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, who officially launched the course. Distinguished guests included Shri Sato Koji, Director of the Japanese Foundation in New Delhi; Sushri Hakamata Maho, Representative of the Ambassador of Japan to India; and Prof. Nabin Kumar Panda from the University of Delhi’s East Asian Studies department. Faculty members, senior officials, and enthusiastic university students also graced the event with their presence.

In his address, Prof. Tripathi emphasized the technological advancements in agriculture, animal husbandry & dairy science, and forest management in Japan, describing it as a global leader in these fields. He expressed his hope that undergraduate students undertaking this course would not only learn the Japanese language but also bring these advanced technologies to India through the University. Prof. Tripathi firmly believed that this initiative would significantly enhance practices in agriculture, animal husbandry & dairy science, and forest management, contributing to the growth of the region and the nation. He encouraged students to focus on their studies and research and become torchbearers for the nation. He hoped our students would excel in their best in the fields of agriculture, science and technology and would eventually become Nobel laureates.

This marks a historic moment as the Central University of Odisha becomes the first public university in the state to offer a Japanese Language course, aligning with the Government of India’s Act East policy.

Speaking at the event, Shri Sato Koji, Director of the Japanese Foundation in New Delhi, emphasized the bright prospects for students who learn the Japanese language in the current scenario. He appreciated the noble initiative of Prof. Tripathi for launching Japanese language education at the University, which marks a significant milestone in the region’s academic landscape and holds the promise of fostering greater collaboration between India and Japan.

Ms. Hakamata Maho highlighted the cultural similarities between Japan and Odisha regarding food, traditions, and religion. She emphasized how learning Japanese would promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, fostering collaboration in technology, education, tourism, and other fields. She also recalled the meetings between the Prime Ministers of both nations during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. She hoped the university would become a hub for Japanese education in India.

Prof. Nabin Kumar Panda, Head of the East Asian Studies department at Delhi University, shared insights into the numerous opportunities available in India’s corporate sector, especially in Japan, for students proficient in the Japanese language. He emphasized the potential for students to qualify for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test and pursue higher studies in Japan. He revealed that the current course, the Certificate Course in Japanese Language, is the first in a series with Diplomas and Advanced Diplomas planned for the next two years.

The initial intake capacity for the Japanese Language Certificate course is set at sixty students, with admissions through an entrance test scheduled for October 9, 2023. The course will be divided into two sections, each accommodating 30 students.

Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of English, efficiently coordinated the program. At the same time, Prof. N.C Panda, Registrar-in-Charge, delivered the vote of thanks, marking a promising beginning for this new academic venture at the Central University of Odisha.