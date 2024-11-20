Central University of Odisha Hosts Student-Teacher Interaction Programme

Koraput: The Department of Agriculture at the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, organized a Student-Teacher Interaction Programme on campus on 19 November 2024, fostering academic exchange and knowledge sharing.

Eminent faculty members from Navsari Agricultural University, Gujarat, including Dr. Ajay Narwade (Associate Professor & Head, Department of Plant Physiology), Prof. Nitin Patel (Department of Horticulture), Prof. Raju Khatri (Department of Agricultural Economics), and Prof. O.U. Vadaviya (Department of Mathematics), engaged with CUO students. They shared insights into contemporary agricultural science and technological advancements essential for national economic development.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. N.C. Panda, Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge) and Registrar (In-Charge), who presided over the occasion. Dr. Manjushree Singh, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Agriculture at CUO, organized the programme and delivered the welcome address.

The programme witnessed active participation from a large number of faculty members, staff, and students.