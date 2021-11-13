Koraput: Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput in collaboration with Central University of Kerala(CUK) organised a National Seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship in the Post COVID Scenario – Perspectives and Challenges’ on 11 November 2021. Prof. Daniel Meyer, Director, School of Public Management, Governance & Public Policy, University of Johannesburg, South Africa and Prof. Natanya Meyer, Associate Professor, Dept. of Business Management, College of Business and Economics, University of Johannesburg, South Africa spoke on the national seminar as resource persons. They spoke about Local Economic Development in the seminar.

Prof Sharat Kumar Palita, Vice-Chancellor I/c, CUO and Prof. H Venkateshwarlu, Vice-Chancellor, CUO graced and delivered special remarks on the occasion. Prof. R K Mishra, senior Professor and Former Director, Institute of Public Enterprise delivered the welcome address. Prof. S. Mahendra Dev, Former Secretary, Government of India and Director, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad and Prof. Naresh Kumar, Dean, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad also spoke on this occasion.

Academicians of national repute like Shri Shekhar Agrawal, Managing Director, Bhagyanagar polymers Pvt Ltd. and Hind overseas Pvt. Ltd, Former President of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Er. Nanma Girish, Translational – Civil Engineer & Co-Founder, Nest Abide, Thiruvananthapuram were the resource persons of the national seminar in the technical session.

Prior to the seminar, a two days workshop on ‘Business Research Methods’ was also organised jointly by the CUO and CUK on 26 & 27 October 2021. Prof. Daniel Meyer and Prof. Natanya Meyer spoke about the strategies for successful Research Article Writing. Vice-Chancellors of both the University graced the workshop. Academicians of national repute like Shri Prasad Chandran, Chairman, SEEGOS and Former Chairman and Managing Director BASF India Ltd; Prof. P. Natarajan, Pondicherry University; and Dr. P.N. Harikumar, Professor of Commerce, University of Kerala were the resource persons in various technical sessions of the workshop.

Faculty members, research scholars and students from various departments of CUO and CUK and also from other Universities have actively participated in the workshop and seminar. A brain storming interaction by the participants and resource person took place after each technical session. The workshop and seminar were attended by more than 180 participants. The workshop and seminar ended with a positive note that collaboration is a key in academic development and this programme hopefully has started a new vista of academic collaboration between the two Central Universities and may lead to major research initiatives in future.

On behalf of Central University of Odisha, Dr. Minati Sahoo, HoD (I/c), Department of Economics and on behalf of Central University of Kerala Prof. V Balachandran, Dean, School of Business studies, coordinated workshop.