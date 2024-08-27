Central University of Odisha Concludes Sanskrit Festival with Enthusiasm and Excellence

Kooraput: Central University of Odisha successfully concluded its week-long Sanskrit Festival on August 26, 2024. The event, organized by the Department of Sanskrit, commenced on August 16, 2024, and was marked by significant enthusiasm from students and faculty alike.

The closing ceremony was presided over by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Prof. Banamali Bishwal, Director of Central Sanskrit University, Sri Sadashiva Campus, Puri, and the Guest of Honor, Prof. V.C. Jha, Adviser of CUO. Also in attendance were the Registrar of the University, the Dean of the School of Languages, and the Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Prof. Narsingh Charan Panda. Among the distinguished guests were Prof. Bharat Panda, Head of the Department of Education; Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, Head of the Department of Hindi; and Dr. T. Anjaneyulu, a faculty member of the English Department.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, accompanied by Vedic chanting. Prof. Narsingh Charan Panda extended a warm welcome to all the guests. Two students from the Sanskrit Department delivered insightful speeches on the importance of Sanskrit, while two others showcased their skills by reciting Shlokas melodiously.

In his address, Chief Guest Prof. Banamali Vishwal highlighted the significance of Sanskrit and its relevance in various scientific fields, drawing examples from ancient scriptures. The Guest of Honor, Prof. V.C. Jha, also shared his perspectives on Sanskrit literature.

Throughout the week, a variety of competitions were organized for the university students, including Shlokavritti (recitation), essay writing, speeches, painting, and rangoli. Students who excelled in these events were honored with awards for securing the top three positions.

The program saw enthusiastic participation from all faculty members of the Sanskrit Department, including Dr. Sanjeev Sarkar, Dr. Naveen Kumar Pradhan, Dr. Devashis Karmakar, Dr. Virendra Kumar Shadangi, and Mr. Satyavrat Mishra.