Central University of Odisha celebrates XIII Foundation Day

Koraput: Central University of Odisha celebrated its 13th Foundation Day on 29th August 2021 in virtual mode. His Excellency, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal addressed the academic community with a video lecture and a message. The Hon’ble Minister of Education, Govt of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan graced the function as the Chief Guest. The Foundation Day Lecture was delivered by Padma Bhusan Prof. G. Padmanabhan, eminent scientist and former Director Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The Vice-Chancellor I/c of the University Prof. Sharat Kumar Pallita presided over the meeting.

While addressing the CUO community Prof. Ganeshi Lal said, the University means the Universal and the students are the universal for the community. If anyone reaches the divinity the education can be achieved. Students are the harbingers of the future and they should lead the path to divinity. Technology is essential for society but technology is not everything, he said. More important to technology is critical thinking among the young minds. Theology is more important than technology. Every student should follow the path of Swami Vivekananda for achieving success for the society, he pointed out.

In his message the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik greeted the University fraternity and assured all help to the University in achieving higher goals. The Minister of Education, Government of Odisha Shri Arun Kumar Sahu also gave his congratulatory message on the occasion.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India greeted the CUO community for celebrating the Foundation Day.The role of a University is not restricted merely for a centre for learning, it has significant role for holistic development of youth for setting the future of the country. Koraput is laboratory for development. The higher education need of an aspirational district like Koraput is addressed by the University community. He applauded the commendable role of University to strengthen the digital literacy skill of tribal children which is going to be lunched soon in Gopalput village of Koraput. The objective of the CUO will be fulfilled when it will be helpful for the improving the livelihood of the poor and the tribals of the undivided Koraput district that area, particularly. He highlighted the importance of NEP-2020.

The Foundation Day Lecture was delivered by Prof. G. Padmanabhan, Senior Scientist and former Director, Indian Institute of Science, Bangaluru and presently the Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu. In his address he focused on the objective of CUO where it strives for “Reaching the unreached’ and urged the CUO community for work for achieving that objective. The Koraput area have potential for basic research. For these purpose subjects of basic sciences particularly Life Sciences should be started from the University. Apart from this, he stressed the need for more research in areas of bio-medical research like Virology, Vaccination, Malarial studies and related fields. The University should strive for research and development so that it can reach to the height of a University of Excellence, he said.

Addressing the gathering Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita analysed the achievements of the University. He narrated the journey of CUO since 2009 and its present status. He analysed the University’s achievements as top ranking Universities of India, NAAC accreditation, NIRF ranking and other rankings at par other universities. For achieving education excellence the University will sign MoUs with leading research organisations like CIFA, ILS, Wildlife Institute of India, Institute of Soil and Water, Dehradun and others and PHDMA of the state Govt. Previous year the University started the Executive MBA programme for the working managers and this year two new courses have been introduced, M.Sc. in Computer Science and Ph.D. in Mathematics. New PG Courses cleared by Executive Council like M.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, PG courses in Pol.Sc. Psychology and Centre for Public policy will be started soon. He also remembered and paid homage Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, the Vice Chancellor who passed away previous month. He urged the CUO community to work together for the University a Centre for Excellence in the times to come.

Prof. K.V. Krishna Bhatt, Chancellor of the University while welcoming the University community he stressed the need for safeguarding the interest of the country, youth need to prepare for sacrificing for unity of the Country. He called upon the students of the University to take the leadership role for protect the country and take the University in the road for progress.

On the occasion the “Handbook on Cyber Security and Safety” in Odia language was released by the Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, 75 saplings were planted in the Campus to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence, led by the Vice Chancellor.

On behalf of the University the Welcome Note was given by K. Koshala Rao, Finance Officer and the Controller of Examinations Dr. Ram Shanker was also present on the dais. Dr. Alok Baral, Head I/c, Department of Odia proposed the Vote of Thanks. The event was coordinated by Dr. Sourav Gupta, Asst. Professor, department of Journalism and Mass Communication. The meeting was attended by all the students, staff, faculty members, research scholars of the University as well as eminent dignitaries from outside joined through virtual mode.

