Central University of Odisha Celebrates Inaugural National Space Day 2024 with Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha joined the nation in celebrating the first-ever National Space Day 2024 at its Sunabeda campus on August 23, 2024. The event honored the historic achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, highlighted by the successful soft landing of the Vikram lander at the Shiva Shakti point. Various activities were organized on August 22-23, 2024, to commemorate this milestone. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi conveyed his best wishes on this occasion.

On August 22, 2024, the University hosted a series of events, including a Painting and Poster-making Competition on the theme “Space Exploration of India: A Successful Journey,” the screening of a documentary on space, and a special lecture on India’s space exploration efforts. The lecture was delivered by Dr. Harish Karnatak, Scientist-G and Head of Geoweb Services, IT & Distance Learning (GIT&DL) Department, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Prof. S. K. Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, and Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean of the School of Languages, also addressed the gathering.

On August 23, 2024, the University arranged for the live telecast of the National Science Day program from Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, which included the inaugural address by Her Excellency Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, followed by a panel discussion. The entire University community, including faculty, staff, and students, participated in viewing the program. The event was organised by Dr. Srinivas B. Kotnak, Dr. Vikash Kumar, Dr. Partha Pratim Das, Dr. Om Prakash, and Dr. Manjushree Singh, under the guidance of Programme Coordinator Prof. S. K. Palita.