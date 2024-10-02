Central University of Odisha Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti, and Concludes Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign

Sunabeda: The Central University of Odisha commemorated Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti, along with the conclusion of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, on 02 October 2024, at its campus. The event was marked by a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, led by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Advisor-Academic & Administration, Prof. V. C. Jha along with faculty members and officers of the University.

In his address, Prof. Tripathi emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness and simplicity in contemporary society, linking it to the goals of the Swachh Bharat mission and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He also discussed Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence in the context of the International Day of Non-Violence and drew connections to the teachings of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Additionally, he highlighted the contributions of Lal Bahadur Shastri, noting the former Prime Minister’s moral leadership and responsibility toward the nation.

Prof. Tripathi also paid homage to Utkal Mani Gopabandhu, often referred to as the “Gandhi of Odisha,” celebrating his lifelong dedication to humanity and urging the community to follow his ideals for universal peace and progress.

Prof. Jha elaborated on Gandhi’s enduring principles of non-violence (ahimsa), truthfulness (satya), and service (seva), which continue to inspire global efforts for peace. “The world recognizes the timeless wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi, which guides humanity toward peaceful coexistence,” he remarked. He also shed light on the life and contribution of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Dr. Gourav Ranjan, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, welcomed attendees and highlighted the significance of the day. Nodal Officer of Swachhta Hi Seva, Dr. Anjaneyulu Thotapally, presented a report on the fortnight-long cleanliness drive, extending gratitude to the University community and students for their participation. The program was coordinated by Dr. Thotapally and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer of the University.