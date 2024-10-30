Central University of Odisha Celebrates Diwali Utsav

The Department of Education at Central University of Odisha celebrated Diwali Utsav on campus, embracing the festive spirit with a traditional ceremony on 29 October 2024. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, extended his warm wishes to all present, highlighting the significance of Diwali as a time for joy and reflection.

Key faculty members, including Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda, Head of the Department of Education; Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Head of Sociology; Dr. Padma Charan Mishra, Head of Business Management; and Dr. Ashok Erigala, Associate Professor of Education, graced the event. Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean of the School of Languages and Acting Registrar of the University also conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the gathering.

Students from the Department of Education marked the occasion by crafting clay lamps, which were lit in the evening, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. In his inaugural address, Prof. Panda reflected on the cultural importance of Diwali, noting that it encourages individuals to stand against evil and pursue the path of righteousness. Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Dr. Padma Charan Mishra, Dr. Chakradhar Padhan, Dr. Prasenjit Sinha, Dr. Elisa Mohanty also shared their insights on the relevance of Diwali in modern India.

The celebration saw an enthusiastic turnout from students and faculty alike, making the event a memorable and meaningful experience for the university community.