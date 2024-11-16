Central University of Odisha Celebrates 4th Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha, Koraput, celebrated the 4th Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas (JJGD) on 15th November 2024 at its Sunabeda campus, marking the beginning of the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event, which will continue until 26th November 2024, coincides with the nation’s Constitution Day.

The program was inaugurated and presided over by Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University. Other dignitaries present included Prof. N.C. Panda, Registrar I/c; Prof. V.C. Jha, Advisor – Academic & Administration; and Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Head of the Department of Sociology.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp and a floral tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, offered by the Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries present.

In his address, Prof. Tripathi emphasized that Birsa Munda Jayanti is not merely a day of remembrance but a celebration of the identity, culture, and heritage of the tribal community. He reflected on the pivotal role played by tribal communities in shaping India’s history and lauded Birsa Munda’s bravery and resistance during his Ulgulan movement. Prof. Tripathi urged the youth of today to channel their courage into fields like science, technology, agriculture, and innovation to help India emerge as a developed nation. He noted that despite Birsa Munda’s life being tragically cut short at the age of 24, his legacy as a symbol of strength and resilience continues to inspire generations.

Prof. Panda spoke about the life and struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda against British colonial rule and encouraged students to emulate his ideals for the development of society. Prof. Jha highlighted the rich and harmonious culture of India’s tribal communities and emphasized that the collective spirit of “we” rather than “I” is the cornerstone of Indian society. Dr. Khemundu, in her welcome address, underscored Birsa Munda’s significant contributions to both the freedom struggle and the socio-cultural development of the nation.

Other speakers included Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda, HoD of Education, and Dr. Chakradhar Padhan, HoD of Hindi, who reflected on the transformative ideas of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Students such as Lingaraj naik, Om Prakash Bisoyi and Prakasan also spoke on Birasa Munda. Dr. Srinivas B. Kotnak, HoD of Anthropology, delivered the vote of thanks.

The program was coordinated by Dr. Anjaneyulu Thotapally, NSS Coordinator, and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer. Jaydev Dhangadamajhi, Madhusmita Jena and Subhani Swain host the programme. Faculty members such as Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy, Dr. Nikhil Kumar Gouda, Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Dr. Shrikant L. Arle, Dr. Prasenjit Sinha, Dr. Sanjib Sarkar, and Dr. Debashis Karmakar along with students, were present to mark the occasion.

Various academic events will be organized throughout the week, culminating in the grand conclusion of the celebrations on 26th November 2024, in alignment with Constitution Day.