Central teams deployed in 6 cities to assist States in COVID-19 management; More than 50 lakh samples tested by ICMR

New Delhi: As many as 5,991 patients were cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of patients recovered to 1,35,205, while the total number of active cases is now 1,33,632. For the first time, the total number of recovered patients has exceeded the active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88%.

Also, the number of tests conducted by ICMR has exceeded 50 lakhs; it stands at 50,61,332 today. In the last 24 hours, ICMR has tested 1,45,216 samples. ICMR has continued to ramp up the testing capacity for detecting the Novel Coronavirus in the infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 590 and private labs has been increased to 233 (a total of 823).

Central Teams are being deputed to provide technical support and handhold the State Health Departments and Municipal Health Officials to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19 in six cities of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The teams will undertake visit to the cities mentioned within the next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19. The teams will submit daily report of activities undertaken to State Health Department and the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. They will inform them regarding any issue of urgent importance and also submit a report of its observations and suggestions before concluding the visit.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA .

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

