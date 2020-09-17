Central Team visited flood affected areas of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Central Team, after visiting the flood affected areas of the State appreciated the efforts of the Government and also agreed to the suggestion to consider supporting the State not only in response as per SDRF norm but also include Mitigation measures like strengthening of embankments, construction of new embankments, disaster resilient housing support against damaged houses and other resilient infrastructure. They also appreciated state’s approach to Disaster Management and new approach of seeking assistance from Central Government on mitigation measures.

About 2.25lakh Hectare of agriculture and crop land have suffered more than 33% damage. Similarly about 1,20,000 houses have suffered damages to various degrees. Besides embankments, roads, public infrastructure have also been damaged. The response support as requested would be about 1100 Crore and mitigation measures are being worked out and will be indicated in the Final Memorandum.

The Central Team had discussion with Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner and Secretaries of Water Resources, Agriculture, Panchayatiraj, Fisheries, ADG Law & Order & Crime Branch along with Senior Officers.

