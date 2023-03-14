Central Sector Scheme- “Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI)” to support creation of global food manufacturing champions commensurate with India’s natural resource: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the Union Cabinet in its meeting on 31.03.2021 approved the Central Sector Scheme- “Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI)” to support creation of global food manufacturing champions commensurate with India’s natural resource endowment and support Indian brands of food products in the international markets with an outlay of ₹10,900 crores. The implementation of the scheme would facilitate expansion of capacity of processed food products and create employment. The first component of the Scheme relates to incentivising manufacturing of four major food product segments viz. Ready to Cook/ Ready to Eat (RTC/ RTE) foods including Millets based products, Processed Fruits and Vegetables, Marine Products and Mozzarella Cheese. The second component relates to production of Innovative/ Organic products of Small and Medium Enterprises, including Free Range – Eggs, Poultry Meat, Egg Products in these four segments. The third component relates to support for branding and marketing abroad to incentivise emergence of strong Indian brands. From the savings, one more component for Millet based products has been added in the year 2022-23 with an outlay of ₹800 crores.

The Scheme is not specific to any State or region. One application from the North Eastern Region, of M/s Sanna Enterprises, for Millet based products, was received and selected. However, various Food Processing Units located in the North Eastern States, covered under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme are as under:

S. No. Name of the Applicant District State 1 Sanna Enterprises Dimapur Nagaland 2 Bikaji Foods International Limited Kamrup Assam 3 Prataap Snacks Limited Kamrup (2 Units) Assam

The Government constituted a Task Force on Nutraceutical Sector under the Chairmanship of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India in December, 2021 to evolve a road map to provide a thrust to Nutraceutical Sector and facilitate unlocking of the sector’s growth potential by addressing the challenges the industry is facing. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is a member of this Task Force.