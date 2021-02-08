Central Sector Scheme on ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi’

New Delhi: In pursuance to Budget 2018 announcement regarding a special Scheme to support the efforts of the governments of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the NCT of Delhi to address air pollution and to subsidize machinery required for in-situ management of crop residue, a Central Sector Scheme (100% funded by the Central Government) on ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi’ has been implemented during 2018-19 and 2019-20 with the objectives of protecting environment from air pollution and preventing loss of nutrients and soil micro-organisms caused by burning of crop residue; promoting in-situ management of crop residue by retention and incorporation into the soil through the use of appropriate mechanization inputs and creating awareness among stakeholders through demonstration, capacity building activities and differentiated Information, Education and Communication strategies for effective utilization and management of crop residue. This Scheme was further extended for the year 2020-21. During the years 2018-19 to 2020-21, Rs. 1726.67 crore have been provided to these States. Out of these funds the States have supplied more than 1.58 lakh machines to the individual farmers and to 30,961 Custom Hiring Centres. The residue burning events in 2020 in Punjab, Haryana and UP together have reduced by -30% as compared to 2016. In Punjab the reduction is -22.7%, Haryana – 63.8% and UP – 52.01%.

