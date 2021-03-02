Central Revenues Control Laboratory gets recognised as a Regional Customs Laboratory (RCL) of the World Customs Organisation

New Delhi: Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL), New Delhi, under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, was today recognized as a Regional Customs Laboratory (RCL) of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) for Asia-Pacific Region. In a virtual signing ceremony Mr. KunioMikuriya, Secretary General, WCO and Mr. M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this behalf.

Established in 1939, CRCL is the headquarters of 14 Revenue Laboratories, including 2 laboratories working at Government Opium & Alkaloid Works, Ghazipur&Neemuch. These laboratories have been upgraded extensively in past 3 years and new state-of-art equipments, costing about Rs.80 crore, have been installed. With the introduction of instrument based testing, Revenue Laboratories are, now, facilitating faster clearances, without compromising on law enforcement, and thereby playing a vital role in trade facilitation.

With its recognition as RCL, CRCL joins a select group of Customs Laboratories in the region like those in Japan & Korea. On this occasion, Secretary General Mr. KunioMikuriya complimented the Indian Customs Administration and the CRCL for achieving this distinction. Mr. M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC underlined the active role played by India in Customs co-operation and reiterated the commitment of Indian Customs Administration to play a leading role in the region through this newly recognised Regional Customs Laboratory.