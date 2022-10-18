Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) of PFRDA have become Digi Locker Partner Organizations to provide Subscriber Centric online Services

New Delhi : Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have become Digi Locker Partner Organizations to provide Subscriber Centric online Services .

As a tribute to 75 Years of India’s Independence Day Celebration and to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PFRDA is providing following additional features through Digi Locker:

Account opening using Driving License (DL) through Digi Locker Updation of existing address using DL through Digi Locker

The facility can be availed by prospective subscribers opening their accounts with Protean CRA and existing subscribers of Protean CRA for updating their address.

Digi Locker is a key initiative under Digital India, the Government of India flagship program with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and a pensioned Society. Digi Locker embraces Digital India’s vision areas of providing the Citizens a shareable private digital space with a consent framework and making all documents/certificates digitally available and accessible at ease. The number of Registered Users of Digi Locker are nearly 13 cr and 5.60 billion issued documents under various Categories viz Central/ State Governments, Banking & Insurance, Education, Health etc.

Steps for opening the NPS account using Driving License issued in DigiLocker

Open the NPS registration page on Protean CRA website. (https://enps.nsdl.com) Select the option of New Registration with Documents with DigiLocker and select Driving License (DL). Applicant will be redirected to DigiLocker Website, where he can login with login credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA. Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents. The demographic Information and the photo as per Driving License will be auto populated in the account opening Page. Provide PAN, personal details, Information related to Bank Account, Scheme & Nomination and other details to complete the application. Payment can be made towards NPS Contribution. NPS Account generated successfully.

Steps for updating the address in NPS account using Driving License issued in DigiLocker