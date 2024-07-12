Central Public Works Department (CPWD) commemorates 170 years of dedicated service to the Nation

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) organized its 170th Annual Day today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to commemorate 170 years of dedicated service to the Nation.’

The occasion was graced by Shri Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) as the Chief Guest. Shri Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State, MoHUA as the ‘Guest of Honour’ in the august presence of Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoHUA. Shri Rajesh Kumar Kaushal, Director General, CPWD and Shri S.P. Chaudhary, Special Director General (HQ), CPWD along with other dignitaries, officers and staff of CPWD from across the country.

Shri Manohar Lal, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, in his address at the function congratulated the entire CPWD fraternity on their 170th Annual Day and complimented DG, CPWD for steering CPWD in the direction of swift progress and growth aimed at leading India towards the status of fully develop nation. He lauded the remarkable journey of the nation’s premier construction agency from its inception to the present day. Adding to his words, he said how effortlessly the department has evolved and adapted to the changes & needs of time to maintain its continued relevance in present times in the form of large projects all over the country.

Shri Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs congratulated entire CPWD fraternity on 170th Annual Day and complimented the department for its glorious history spanning 170 years. He stated that the transformation by the CPWD in last decade is remarkable. Highlighting its success & achievements, he gave the example of the New Parliament constructed by CPWD.

Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoHUA congratulated CPWD on 170th Annual Day. He desired CPWD to participate actively and contribute in building a New India to fulfil the vision of the Prime Minister. CPWD as a technical department must focus on areas where innovation and modernization in the infrastructure sector are required for accelerated economic development. He also stated that we must study the successful models of development all over the world and tropicalized for our use.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Kaushal, Director General, CPWD in his address affirmed the rock- solid support and guidance of MoHUA. He said that the department has proactively moved on the path of transformation, innovation, delivery and image building in the last decade. He stated that achievements and activities of CPWD have been significant in terms of human resource management, speedier and quality construction, adoption of new technologies, completion of projects on time with quality and economy, adding new clients, signing new MoUs, implementing new policy initiatives for the growth of Department.

A short film depicting the glorious history and achievements of CPWD over a span of 170 years was shown during the function. Eight technical publications of CPWD namely Reducing Carbon Footprint in Buildings, Introducing BIM in CPWD, Nirman Bharati, CPWD Works Manual 2024, SOPs for CPWD Works Manual 2024, General Condition of Contracts 2024 for EPC Projects, Enlistment Rules 2024 and HVAC Specification 2024, three e-NIRMIT ERP Modules namely ‘Contractor Workman Management’, ‘Online collection Refund and forfeiture of Earnest Money Deposit for e-Tendering Pan India’, ‘Online Verification of Ban Guarantee in e-Tendering’ were also launched by the dignitaries. As part of the Annual Day function CPWD Director General Medals, Commendation Certificate and Certificate of Merit were conferred by the ‘Chief Guest’ and ‘Guest of Honour’ to the awardees for performers and best works.

On the eve of CPWD Day, a Technical Session was also held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on July 11, 2024. Prof. V. K. Paul, Director, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi graced the function as the Chief Guest in the august presence of Shri Deepak Agarwal, Joint Secretary (Works), MoHUA. During the Technical Session various Technical Presentations were made by CPWD officers as well as experts from the Construction Industry.

A Cultural programme ‘Jhankar’ was organized by the CPWD Officers Wives Association as a part of CPWD Annual Day celebration was organized at Manekshaw Auditorium, Delhi Cantonment on 11.07.2024. Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament (LS) graced the function as the ‘Chief Guest’.