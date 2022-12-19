Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) / Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) in different States/Union Territories (UTs), have been monitoring the water quality of rivers : Bishweswar Tudu

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) / Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) in different States/Union Territories (UTs), have been monitoring the water quality of rivers and other water bodies across the country through a network of monitoring stations under the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme. Based on water quality monitoring results, pollution assessment of rivers has been carried out by CPCB from time to time. As per the last report published by CPCB in September 2018, 351 polluted stretches were identified on 323 rivers based on monitoring results in terms of Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), a key indicator of organic pollution.

Improvement in water quality has been observed in 180 out of 351 polluted river stretches (PRS) identified during year 2018. 106 river stretches out of these 180 PRS have come out of the list of polluted stretches as per details given at Annexure-I and remaining 74 have shifted to lower priority class as per details given at Annexure-II. As per the water quality monitoring carried out by CPCB for 2019 & 2021 on 279 rivers, 311 polluted river stretches have been identified.

As per the seventh schedule of Constitution of India (Article 246), ‘Water’ is a State subject, and it is the responsibility of the States/UTs to ensure the cleanliness and development of rivers within their jurisdiction. For conservation of rivers, this Ministry has been supplementing efforts of the States/UTs by providing financial and technical assistance for abatement of pollution in identified stretches of rivers in the country through the Central Sector Scheme of Namami Gange for rivers in Ganga basin, and Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) for other rivers. Under NRCP works relating to interception & diversion of raw sewage, construction of sewerage system, setting up sewage treatment plant (STP), low cost sanitation, river front/bathing ghat development, etc are taken up.

NRCP has so far covered polluted stretches on 36 rivers in 80 towns spread over 16 States in the country with the sanctioned cost of projects as Rs. 6,248.16 crore, and sewage treatment capacity of 2,745.7 MLD created. Under Namami Gange programme, 406 projects, including 176 projects for sewage treatment of 5,270 MLD and a sewer network of 5,214 km, have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 32,898 crore against which sewerage treatment capacity of 1,858 MLD has been created so far. The sewage treatment capacity created result in reducing pollution load being discharge in the various rivers.

In addition, sewerage infrastructure is created under programs like Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart Cities Mission of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

Steps taken by the Government to stop discharge of industrial effluents into rivers inter alia, include issuance of notification of specific discharge standards, revision of the criteria for categorization of industries and issuing directions to all SPCBs/ PCCs to adopt the same, issuance of consent to establish/consent to operate by the SPCBs/PCCs, based on Comprehensive Environment Pollution Index (CEPI) identification of critically polluted areas to take necessary measures through time-targeted action plans, regular inspections of Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) by CPCB for compliance verification, installation of Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS)for assessment of effluent quality and compliance status. In addition, the industries are encouraged to reduce their waste water generation by technological advancement, reuse/recycle of wastewater and maintain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) wherever possible.

As per the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution), Act 1974, industrial units are required to install effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and treat their effluents to comply with stipulated environmental standards before discharging into river and water bodies. Accordingly, CPCB, SPCBs and PCCs monitor industries with respect to effluent discharge standards and take punitive action for non-compliance under provisions of these Acts.

Besides, in compliance of the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Original Application No.673/2018 regarding rejuvenation of polluted river stretches in the country, States/UTs are required to implement approved action plans for restoration of the polluted stretches in their jurisdiction as identified by CPCB and published in their report of 2018, within the stipulated timelines. As per the orders of NGT, regular review on implementation of these action plans is undertaken in the States/UTs and also at Central level by Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Govt. of India.

ANNEXURE I

State-wise list of 106 PRS removed from the list of 351 PRS (identified during Year 2018) based on monitored data during 2019 & 2021

S No State River Stretch Priority class during the year 2018 ANDHRA PRADESH GODAVARI RAYANPETA TO RAJAHMUNDRI V KRISHNA AMRAVATHI TO HAMSALA DEEVI V KUNDU NANDYAL TO MADDURU IV NAGAVALI ALONG THOTAPALLI V TUNGABHADRA MANTHRALAYAM TO BAVAPURAM IV ASSAM BARAK PANCHGRAM TO SILCHAR V BAROI DOWNSTREAM OF BRIDGE AT NH-52 V BEKI BARPETA ROAD TO JYOTI GAON V BHOGDOI JORHAT TO DULIAGAON V BOGINADI LAKHIMPUR TO DIBRUGARH V BORSOLA ALONG SARABBHATTI, GUWAHATI I BRAHAMPUTRA KHERGHAT TO DHUBRI IV DIKHOW NAGINI MORA TO DIKHOMUKH V DIKRONG ALONG BANDARDEWA V DISANG DILLIGHAT TO GUNDAMGHAT V GABHARU ALONG TUMIUKI, SONITPUR V JHANJI JORHAT TO CHAWDANG V JIA BHARALI ALONG SONITPUR V KAPILI NAGAON TO KAMPUR TOWN V KILLING ALONG MOREGAON V KOHORA KOHORA TO MOHPARA V KOLONG NAGAON TO MORI KALONG V PANCHNAI ORANG TO BORSALA III PUTHIMARI ALONG PUTHIMARI V RANGA ALONG GERAMUKH V SANKOSH ALONG GOLAKGANJ V SONAI SONAI TO DAKSHIN MOHANPUR V GOA ASSONORA ASSONORA TO SIRSAIM V BICHOLIM BICHOLIM TO CURCHIREM V CHAPORA PERNEM TO MORJIM V SINQUERIM ALONG CANDOLIM V TALPONA ALONG CANACONA IV TIRACOL ALONG TIRACOL V VALVANT SANKLI – BICHOLIM TO PORIEM V GUJARAT AMRAVATI ALONG DADHAL, ANKALESHWAR IV ANAS DAHOD TO FATEHPURA V BALEHWAR KHADI PANDESARA TO KAPLETHA V KIM SAHOL BRIDGE TO HANSOL V KOLAK KIKARLA TO SALVAV IV MESHWA ALONG SHAMLAJI V NARMADA GARUDESHWAR TO BHARUCH V TRIVENI/ HIRAN TRIVENI SANGAM TO BADALPARA III HIMACHAL PRADESH BEAS KULLU TO DEHRAGOPIPUR V JAMMU & KASHMIR CHENAB JAL PATAN TO PARGAWAL V SINDH ALONG DUDERHAMA V JHARKHAND KONAR ALONG TILAYA AND KONAR V NALKARI ALONG PATRATU V SANKH KONGSERABASAR TO BOLBA IV KARNATAKA KALI HASAN MAAD (WEST COAST PAPER MILL) TO BOMMANAHALLI RESERVOIR IV KUMARDHARA ALONG UPPINANGADI V MALPRABHA KHANAPUR TO DHARWAD III YAGACHI ALONG YAGACHI, HASSAN V KERALA BHARATHAPUZHA ALONG PATAMBI IV BHAVANI ALONG ELACHIVAZHY V KARUVANNUR ALONG KARUVANNUR V KAVVAI ALONG KAVVAI V KEECHERI PULIYANNOR TO KECHERY IV KUPPAM THALIPARAMBA TO VELICHANGOOL V KUTTIYADY ALONG KUTTIYADY V MOGRAL ALONG MOGRAL V PERUVAMBA ALONG PERUVAMBA V PUZHACKAL OLARIKKARA TO PUZHACKAL V RAMAPURAM ALONG RAMAPURAM V MADHYA PRADESH CHOUPAN ALONG VIJAIPUR V GOHAD/ VAISHALI GOHAD DAM TO GORMI IV KATNI ALONG KATNI V KOLAR SURAJNAGAR TO SHIRDIPURAM IV SIMRAR ALONG KATNI V TONS CHAKGHAT TO CHAPPAR V WAINGANGA CHINDWARA TO BALAGHAT V MAHARASHTRA PANCHAGANGA SHIROL TO KOLHAPUR V MIZORAM MAT ALONG SERCHHIP V SAIKAH ALONG LAWNGTLAI V TIAU ALONG CHAMPHAI III TLAWNG ALONG ZOBAWK, SAIRANG TO BAIRABI IV TUIPUI ALONG CHAMPHAI IV TUIRIAL ALONG TUIRIAL, AIZWAL V TUIVAWL ALONG KEIFANG IV NAGALAND CHATHE MEDZIPHEMA TO, DIMAPUR IV DZUCHA ALONG KOHIMA V ODISHA BHEDEN ALONG BHEDEN V BUDHABALANGA MAHULIA TO BARIPADA V KUSUMI ALONG ANGUL TALCHER V MAHANADI SAMBALPUR TO PARADEEP V NAGAVALLI JAYKAYPUR TO RAYAGADA V NANDIRAJHOR D/S TALCHER III NUNA ALONG BIJIPUR, PURI V RATNACHIRA ALONG BHUBHNESHWAR, PURI V RUSHIKULYA PRATAPPUR TO GANJAM V SABULIA ALONG JAGANNATHPATNA, RAMBHA V PUDUCHERRY ARASALAR ALONG KARAIKAL IV PUNJAB BEAS ALONG MUKERIAN V SIKKIM MANEY KHOLA ADAMPOOL TO BURTUKK V RANGIT DAM SITE (NHPC) TO TREVENI V RANICHU NAMLI TO SINGTAM V TEESTA MELLI TO CHUNGTHANG V TRIPURA BURIGAON ALONG BISHALGARH V GUMTI TELKAJILA TO AMARPUR V JURI ALONG DHARMANAGAR V KHOWAI ALONG TELIAMURA V MANU ALONG KAILASHAHAR V UTTARAKHAND GANGA HARIDWAR TO SULTANPUR IV WEST BENGAL KALJANI BITALA TO ALIPURDWAR V KAROLA JALPAIGURI TO THAKURER KAMAT V MAYURAKSHI SURI TO DURGAPUR V SILABATI GHATAL TO NISCHINDIPUR V

ANNEXURE II

State wise list to 74 polluted river stretches (PRS) shifted in lower priority class in 2022 from the identified stretches of 2018