Central Mine Planning and Design Institute not be separated from CIL

Sambalpur: Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) is an integral part of CIL and will not be separated from it. CMPDI is an in-house planner and guide for CIL’s coal-producing companies and will play an important role in pursuing the target of producing one billion tonnes of coal by 2023-24 by the coal behemoth.

During 2019-20, CMPDI, the consultancy arm of CIL added 7.8 BT of Coal resources, highest ever coal resources estimated by CMPDI in a year since its inception, through Detailed Exploration covering an area of about 292 sq. km through preparation of 25 Geological Reports. In addition to this, about 9.75 billion tonnes of new resources were estimated through Promotional (Regional) Exploration covering an area of about 140 sq. km through 6 Geological Reports. CMPDI has carried out 12.94 lakh metres of drilling under Detailed Exploration and 1.16 lakh metres of drilling under Promotional (Regional) Exploration during 2019-2020. Additionally, 32 Project Reports were prepared in 2019-20 by the consultancy company with a capacity addition of about 178 million tonnes per year. CMPDI also played pivot role in providing technical consultancy of 35 nos. of First Mile Connectivity projects of CIL meant for environment friendly mechanized handling and dispatch of coal apart from various other activities.

CMPDI, a Miniratna Category-I company and fully-owned subsidiary of Maharatna company, Coal India Limited, headquartered at Ranchi has seven strategically located Regional Institutes at Asansol, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Singrauli and Bhubaneswar for catering to the consultancy requirements of each of the coal producing subsidiaries of CIL. Its business functions include consultancy and support under one roof for mineral exploration, mine planning & design, infrastructure engineering, environmental management, coal preparation, research & development mining and management systems, especially to the mineral, mining and allied sectors, both within and outside the coal industry and country.

CMPDI also assists the Ministry of Coal and Planning Commission for strategic decisions related to the coal-sector at the national level. It also maintains inventories of coal deposits, coal mining potential, operations, etc. Functioning as a nodal agency on behalf of Government of India, CMPDI does exploration work in non-CIL blocks, monitors R&D activities under the S&T funding by MoC and R&D funding by CIL. It also has the CBM Clearing House established at HQ Ranchi and funded by the USEPA of USA and CIL. It also liaisons between MoC, CIL and CIL’s coal producing companies on technical and operational matters.

