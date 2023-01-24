CENTRAL GROUND WATER BOARD ORGANISES WORKSHOP ON ‘SUCCESS STORIES OF NAQUIM STUDIES AND PMKSY-HKKP-GW SCHEMES IN NORTH EAST AND EAST INDIA’

The North Eastern Region, Guwahati in association with the Eastern Region, Kolkata, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Govt of India organized a One Day Workshop today on, ‘Success Stories of NAQUIM Studies and PMKSY-HKKP-GW Schemes in North East and East India’ in Guwahati, Assam. The objective of this workshop was to disseminate findings of National Aquifer Mapping and Management (NAQUIM) studies, making the stakeholders aware of the potential use of the NAQUIM outputs, popularizing successful case studies of NAQUIM studies and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY) – Har Khet Ko Paani (HKKP) – Ground Water (GW) schemes specially in NE states and obtaining feedback of the stakeholders.

Workshop aims to promote adoption of best practices emerging from NAQUIM Studies & PMKSY – HKKP – GW scheme among Eastern & North Eastern States

The Minister of Housing, Urban affairs & Irrigation, Govt. of Assam expresses concern over depletion of water level, particularly in Guwahati city

Minister highlights the need to minimise wastage of water and stresses on People Participation towards water conservation

Irrigation Secretary, Govt of Assam elaborated on the success of implementation of PMKSY-HKKP-GW scheme in the State of Assam

Shri Subodh Yadav, JS, DoWR, RD & GR presents groundwater scenario of India, National Perspective of NAQUIM and future plans

Shri. A. K. Agarwal, Member (HQ), CGWB, Faridabad discusses scope of utilisation NAQUIM outputs

The prime objective of the workshop was to make the stakeholders aware of the potential use of the NAQUIM outputs

During the technical sessions, 8 presentations held on NAQUIM findings in the North Eastern States, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands by the CGWB Scientists

Groundwater experts share views for ensuring best possible use of NAQUIM findings for sustainable development of groundwater resources

The Minister of Housing, Urban affairs & Irrigation, Govt of Assam, Shri Ashok Singhal inaugurated the workshop with the ‘Jal Kalash Sthapana’ along with other dignitaries. This was followed by release of two Workshop volumes on NAQUIM findings. The first volume covering the state wise NAQUIM Findings and the other covering various scientific research papers came out of the NAQUIM study. Addressing the gathering, Shri Ashok Singhal expressed his concern over depletion of water level, particularly in the Guwahati city and urged the need to minimise wastage and stressed on People Participation on its conservation.

During the technical sessions, eight presentations were held on NAQUIM findings in the North Eastern States, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands by the CGWB Scientists. The workshop was followed by a plenary session where renowned groundwater experts from various parts of the country took part and shared their views for ensuring the best possible use of the NAQUIM findings for sustainable development of the groundwater resources.

Earlier, Shri Suresh Chandra Kapil, Regional Director, CGWB, Guwahati welcomed the gathering and explained the objective of the workshop. Shri Subodh Yadav, Joint Secretary in DoWR, RD & GR, Ministry Jal Shakti presented groundwater scenario of India, National Perspective of NAQUIM and future plans. Shri M. S. Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary Irrigation, Govt of Assam, discussed on implementation of PMKSY-HKKP-GWI schemes in the State of Assam. Shri A. K. Agarwal, Member (HQ), CGWB, Faridabad discussed on concept of NAQUIM and its objectives and scope of utilisation NAQUIM outputs. Shri Pabitra Ram Khaund, Secretary, Irrigation, Govt of Assam elaborated on the success of implementation of PMKSY-HKKP-GW scheme in the State of Assam. Dr. S. Vijayakumar, Scientist – G & Head, NIH, Guwahati addressed the gathering on how outputs of the NAQUIM findings can be utilised. Dr. Anadi Gayan, Regional Director, CGWB, Kolkata delivered vote of thanks.

National Aquifer Mapping and Management (NAQUIM) programme has been taken up by CGWB with the objectives of delineation of aquifers, characterisation of aquifers, identification of issues and preparing management plans for sustainable management of ground water. Major areas where NAQUIM outputs have been used include, Drinking water source finding and source sustainability; selection of sites for Artificial Recharge; Safe Drinking water in Arsenic affected areas; Delineation of artesian zones; Assured irrigation through ground water in areas that have adequate ground water potential (like PMKSY-HKKP-GW); Implementation of water conservation and AR recommendations; Ground Water Regulation based on NAQUIM recommendation; Rejuvenation of Springs, National Schemes like, National Hydrology Project, Atal Bhujal Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission etc.

THE MINISTER OF HOUSING, URBAN AFFAIRS & IRRIGATION, GOVT OF ASSAM, SHRI ASHOK SINGHAL INAUGURATING THE WORKSHOP WITH ‘JAL KALASH STHAPANA’ ALONG WITH OTHER DIGNITARIES