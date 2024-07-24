Central Government Strengthens Cyber-Crime Mechanisms: Establishes Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber-crime through their Law Enforcement Agencies. The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber-crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps which, inter-alia, include the following: