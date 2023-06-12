Central Government releases ₹1,18,280 crore as 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments as against normal monthly devolution of ₹59,140 crore

The Union Government has released 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,18,280 crore on 12th June, 2023, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹59,140 crore.

One advance instalment in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023 is being released to States to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/ welfare related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for June 2023