Central Government releases ₹1,18,280 crore as 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments as against normal monthly devolution of ₹59,140 crore

The Union Government has released 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,18,280  crore on 12th June, 2023, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹59,140 crore.

One advance instalment in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023 is being released to States to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/ welfare related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for June 2023

Sl. No

Name of State

Total (₹ Crore)

1

ANDHRA PRADESH

4787

2

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

2078

3

ASSAM

3700

4

BIHAR

11897

5

CHHATTISGARH

4030

6

GOA

457

7

GUJARAT

4114

8

HARYANA

1293

9

HIMACHAL PRADESH

982

10

JHARKHAND

3912

11

KARNATAKA

4314

12

KERALA

2277

13

MADHYA PRADESH

9285

14

MAHARASHTRA

7472

15

MANIPUR

847

16

MEGHALAYA

907

17

MIZORAM

591

18

NAGALAND

673

19

ODISHA

5356

20

PUNJAB

2137

21

RAJASTHAN

7128

22

SIKKIM

459

23

TAMIL NADU

4825

24

TELANGANA

2486

25

TRIPURA

837

26

UTTAR PRADESH

21218

27

UTTARAKHAND

1322

28

WEST BENGAL

8898

 

Grand Total

118280
