Central Government provides financial support of ₹ 48,000 crore for Smart Cities Mission over five years

New Delhi: Government of India launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on 25 June 2015. 100 Smart Cities have been selected through 4 rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As per SCM Guidelines, Central Government will provide financial support to the extent of ₹ 48,000 crore over five years i.e., on an average ₹ 100 crore per city per year. An equal amount on a matching basis will be contributed by the State Government/Urban Local Body (ULB).

As on 8 July 2022, Government of India has released ₹ 30,751.41 crore for 100 Smart Cities, out of which ₹ 27,610.34 crore (90%) has been utilized. State-wise details of funds released by Central Government under SCM, and utilization thereof is given in Annexure-I.

As on 8 July 2022, these Smart Cities have tendered out 7,822 projects worth ₹ 1,90,660 crore; work orders have been issued in 7,649 projects worth ₹ 1,80,996 crore; 4,085 projects worth ₹ 66,912 crore have been completed. The period of implementation of SCM is upto June 2023 and all Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time.

Annexure-I

State/City-wise details of funds released & expenditure incurred under SCM

(₹ in crore)

State/UT During 2015-16 During 2016-17 During 2017-18 During 2018-19 During 2019-20 During 2020-21 During 2021-22 During 2022-23 Total Central Release Utilization of GOI Funds Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.00 194.00 2.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 49.00 245.00 195.10 Andhra Pradesh 380.00 106.00 120.00 568.00 302.20 198.50 198.50 0.00 1873.20 1685.14 Arunachal Pradesh 2.00 0.00 18.00 98.00 100.00 86.00 86.00 0.00 390.00 225.40 Assam 2.00 189.00 5.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 49.00 245.00 196.00 Bihar 6.00 63.00 166.00 275.00 0.00 0.00 272.00 0.00 782.00 622.47 Chandigarh 2.00 71.00 123.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.00 0.00 294.00 294.00 Chhattisgarh 4.00 94.50 135.50 142.00 0.00 98.00 69.00 49.00 592.00 529.37 Dadar& Nagar Haveli 0.00 2.00 0.00 102.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 104.00 97.40 Daman & Diu 0.00 0.00 0.00 110.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 110.00 76.18 Delhi 2.00 194.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.00 0.00 0.00 294.00 281.86 Goa 2.00 0.00 110.20 83.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 49.00 245.00 194.83 Gujarat 12.00 388.00 163.00 713.00 300.00 147.00 392.00 24.50 2139.50 2024.74 Haryana 4.00 92.00 119.00 41.00 0.00 166.00 68.00 0.00 490.00 490.00 Himachal Pradesh 2.00 188.00 24.00 40.00 0.00 117.00 68.00 0.00 439.00 433.15 Jammu & Kashmir 0.00 2.00 36.00 80.00 0.00 136.00 136.00 0.00 390.00 266.98 Jharkhand 2.00 92.00 102.00 0.00 196.00 98.00 0.00 0.00 490.00 470.48 Karnataka 12.00 388.00 436.00 319.00 223.00 196.00 897.16 147.00 2618.16 2419.95 Kerala 2.00 194.00 18.00 176.00 1.51 0.00 98.00 49.00 538.51 385.18 Lakshadweep 2.00 0.00 0.00 58.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 60.00 43.22 Madhya Pradesh 386.00 394.00 240.00 339.00 694.00 153.50 185.50 0.00 2392.00 2352.00 Maharashtra 20.00 818.00 558.00 176.00 119.23 294.00 468.77 0.00 2454.00 2453.48 Manipur 2.00 0.00 109.00 6.00 79.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 196.00 149.60 Meghalaya 2.00 0.00 0.00 53.00 0.00 0.00 141.00 0.00 196.00 78.19 Mizoram 2.00 0.00 0.00 58.00 0.00 68.00 68.00 0.00 196.00 58.93 Nagaland 2.00 0.00 109.00 6.00 79.00 0.00 0.00 49.00 245.00 195.99 Odisha 192.00 6.00 188.00 6.00 203.93 0.00 147.00 49.00 791.93 642.00 Puducherry 2.00 0.00 98.00 3.00 0.00 8.00 93.00 0.00 204.00 115.21 Punjab 6.00 194.00 54.00 62.00 35.10 0.00 370.00 0.00 721.10 670.00 Rajasthan 353.20 225.80 205.00 0.00 98.00 147.00 637.00 0.00 1666.00 1647.95 Sikkim 2.00 0.00 126.00 262.00 0.00 147.00 0.00 24.50 561.50 537.00 Tamil Nadu 24.00 376.00 520.00 1238.00 301.62 791.33 825.67 257.25 4333.87 3932.06 Telangana 4.00 92.00 18.00 46.00 232.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 392.00 392.00 Tripura 2.00 63.00 131.00 0.00 5.10 49.00 0.00 69.40 319.50 245.00 Uttar Pradesh 24.00 66.20 545.80 698.00 86.00 296.00 1132.00 294.00 3142.00 2699.34 Uttarakhand 2.00 0.00 18.00 40.00 140.64 51.50 0.00 49.00 301.14 247.16 West Bengal 8.00 0.00 0.00 58.00 136.00 0.00 98.00 0.00 300.00 262.98 Total 1,469.20 4,492.50 4,497.50 5,856.80 3,332.33 3,345.83 6,548.60 1,208.65 30,751.41 27,610.34

Source: SCM Geospatial Management Information System (GMIS), as on 8 July, 2022

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.