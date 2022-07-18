Central Government provides financial support of ₹ 48,000 crore for Smart Cities Mission over five years

New Delhi: Government of India launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on 25 June 2015. 100 Smart Cities have been selected through 4 rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As per SCM Guidelines, Central Government will provide financial support to the extent of ₹ 48,000 crore over five years i.e., on an average ₹ 100 crore per city per year. An equal amount on a matching basis will be contributed by the State Government/Urban Local Body (ULB).
As on 8 July 2022, Government of India has released ₹ 30,751.41 crore for 100 Smart Cities, out of which ₹ 27,610.34 crore (90%) has been utilized. State-wise details of funds released by Central Government under SCM, and utilization thereof is given in Annexure-I.
As on 8 July 2022, these Smart Cities have tendered out 7,822 projects worth ₹ 1,90,660 crore; work orders have been issued in 7,649 projects worth ₹ 1,80,996 crore; 4,085 projects worth ₹ 66,912 crore have been completed. The period of implementation of SCM is upto June 2023 and all Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time.
Annexure-I
State/City-wise details of funds released & expenditure incurred under SCM
(₹ in crore)
|State/UT
|During 2015-16
|During 2016-17
|During 2017-18
|During 2018-19
|During 2019-20
|During 2020-21
|During 2021-22
|During 2022-23
|Total Central Release
|Utilization of GOI Funds
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0.00
|194.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|245.00
|195.10
|Andhra Pradesh
|380.00
|106.00
|120.00
|568.00
|302.20
|198.50
|198.50
|0.00
|1873.20
|1685.14
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2.00
|0.00
|18.00
|98.00
|100.00
|86.00
|86.00
|0.00
|390.00
|225.40
|Assam
|2.00
|189.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|245.00
|196.00
|Bihar
|6.00
|63.00
|166.00
|275.00
|0.00
|0.00
|272.00
|0.00
|782.00
|622.47
|Chandigarh
|2.00
|71.00
|123.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|0.00
|294.00
|294.00
|Chhattisgarh
|4.00
|94.50
|135.50
|142.00
|0.00
|98.00
|69.00
|49.00
|592.00
|529.37
|Dadar& Nagar Haveli
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|102.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|97.40
|Daman & Diu
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|76.18
|Delhi
|2.00
|194.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|0.00
|0.00
|294.00
|281.86
|Goa
|2.00
|0.00
|110.20
|83.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|245.00
|194.83
|Gujarat
|12.00
|388.00
|163.00
|713.00
|300.00
|147.00
|392.00
|24.50
|2139.50
|2024.74
|Haryana
|4.00
|92.00
|119.00
|41.00
|0.00
|166.00
|68.00
|0.00
|490.00
|490.00
|Himachal Pradesh
|2.00
|188.00
|24.00
|40.00
|0.00
|117.00
|68.00
|0.00
|439.00
|433.15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0.00
|2.00
|36.00
|80.00
|0.00
|136.00
|136.00
|0.00
|390.00
|266.98
|Jharkhand
|2.00
|92.00
|102.00
|0.00
|196.00
|98.00
|0.00
|0.00
|490.00
|470.48
|Karnataka
|12.00
|388.00
|436.00
|319.00
|223.00
|196.00
|897.16
|147.00
|2618.16
|2419.95
|Kerala
|2.00
|194.00
|18.00
|176.00
|1.51
|0.00
|98.00
|49.00
|538.51
|385.18
|Lakshadweep
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|43.22
|Madhya Pradesh
|386.00
|394.00
|240.00
|339.00
|694.00
|153.50
|185.50
|0.00
|2392.00
|2352.00
|Maharashtra
|20.00
|818.00
|558.00
|176.00
|119.23
|294.00
|468.77
|0.00
|2454.00
|2453.48
|Manipur
|2.00
|0.00
|109.00
|6.00
|79.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|196.00
|149.60
|Meghalaya
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.00
|0.00
|0.00
|141.00
|0.00
|196.00
|78.19
|Mizoram
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|0.00
|68.00
|68.00
|0.00
|196.00
|58.93
|Nagaland
|2.00
|0.00
|109.00
|6.00
|79.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|245.00
|195.99
|Odisha
|192.00
|6.00
|188.00
|6.00
|203.93
|0.00
|147.00
|49.00
|791.93
|642.00
|Puducherry
|2.00
|0.00
|98.00
|3.00
|0.00
|8.00
|93.00
|0.00
|204.00
|115.21
|Punjab
|6.00
|194.00
|54.00
|62.00
|35.10
|0.00
|370.00
|0.00
|721.10
|670.00
|Rajasthan
|353.20
|225.80
|205.00
|0.00
|98.00
|147.00
|637.00
|0.00
|1666.00
|1647.95
|Sikkim
|2.00
|0.00
|126.00
|262.00
|0.00
|147.00
|0.00
|24.50
|561.50
|537.00
|Tamil Nadu
|24.00
|376.00
|520.00
|1238.00
|301.62
|791.33
|825.67
|257.25
|4333.87
|3932.06
|Telangana
|4.00
|92.00
|18.00
|46.00
|232.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|392.00
|392.00
|Tripura
|2.00
|63.00
|131.00
|0.00
|5.10
|49.00
|0.00
|69.40
|319.50
|245.00
|Uttar Pradesh
|24.00
|66.20
|545.80
|698.00
|86.00
|296.00
|1132.00
|294.00
|3142.00
|2699.34
|Uttarakhand
|2.00
|0.00
|18.00
|40.00
|140.64
|51.50
|0.00
|49.00
|301.14
|247.16
|West Bengal
|8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|136.00
|0.00
|98.00
|0.00
|300.00
|262.98
|Total
|1,469.20
|4,492.50
|4,497.50
|5,856.80
|3,332.33
|3,345.83
|6,548.60
|1,208.65
|30,751.41
|27,610.34
Source: SCM Geospatial Management Information System (GMIS), as on 8 July, 2022
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.