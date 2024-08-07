Central Government Notifies 24 Critical and Strategic Minerals Including Tantalum under MMDR Act, 1957

The Central Government has notified a list of 24 minerals including Tantalum, in Part D of the First Schedule of the MMDR Act, 1957 as Critical and Strategic minerals.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), an attached office of the Ministry of Mines, is giving special emphasis on exploration of strategic and critical minerals including Tantalum. From field season 2021-22 to 2024-25, GSI has taken up 6 projects on exploration for Tantalum and associated minerals in different parts of the country. The details are as follows:

Sl. No. Field season State District Name of Mineral Block / Area / Belt UNFC Stage Mineral Commodity 1 2020-21 Gujarat Sabarkantha Nadri G3 Tin, Tungsten, Tantalum, Niobium 2 2021-22 Arunachal Pradesh East Kameng Seppa G4 Tantalum, Cesium 3 2023-24 Rajasthan Alwar Dadikar, Harsora and Khairthal G4 REE, RM, Tungsten, Tin, Niobium, Beryllium, Tantalum, Hafnium 4 2024-25 Chhattisgarh Gaurella-Pendra-Murmur & Korba Uran- KotmiKhurd G4 Niobium, Tantalum, REE, lithium 5 Bihar Jamui Kairi-Jhura-Murbaro G4 Lithium, Niobium, Tantalum and associated strategic minerals (REE, Rare Metals) 6 Karnataka Chitradurga Chikjajur-Janakal G4 Lithium, Cesium, Niobium, Tantalum, Tungsten

Further, GSI has established a Niobium-Tantalum resource of 16.42 million tonnes with average grade of 144ppm (Nb+Ta) 2 O 5 at 100 ppm cut off in Rewat Hill block, Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

In order to strengthen the supply chain of critical minerals including Tantalum, elimination of customs duty on Tantalum ores & concentrates and unwrought Tantalum have been announced in Union Budget 2024-25.