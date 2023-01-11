Central government extends term of RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra for one more year

The Central government has extended the tenure of Dr Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, RBI, for one more year with effect from 15 January 2023. Michael Debabrata Patra took over as Deputy Governor of the RBI on January 15 2020. He was an Executive Director of India’s central bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor. Patra, a career central banker since 1985, has worked in various positions with the Reserve Bank of India.