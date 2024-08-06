Central Government Enhances Support for Electric Vehicles with Phase-II of FAME India Scheme

In order to promote manufacturing and adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in India, the Central Government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 on pan India basis with an aim to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and to address issues of vehicular emissions. Further, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme was implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 11,500 Crore.Under the FAME II, incentives are provided to consumers (buyers/end users) of hybrid and electric vehicles.