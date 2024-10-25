Central Government Employees to Receive Additional Compassionate Pension Post-80 Years

The Central Government has announced an additional pension, called compassionate allowance, for pensioners aged 80 and older, according to the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW). New guidelines aim to simplify access to these benefits.

Under the CCS(Pension) Rules 2021, retirees aged 80-85 will receive 20% of their basic pension, while those aged 85-90 will get 30%. Pensioners aged 90-95 will qualify for 40%, and those 95-100 will receive 50%. Super seniors aged 100 or older will be eligible for 100% of their basic pension.

The additional pension will take effect from the first day of the month when the pensioner reaches the designated age. This initiative is designed to help pensioners manage rising living costs. The DoPPW has instructed all departments and banks involved in pension disbursement to ensure that eligible pensioners receive their benefits promptly.