Central Government develops Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at international land borders of the country with the aim to facilitate cross-border movement of passengers and goods. Presently, 09 Integrated Check Posts are operational at international borders of the country, the details of which is at Annexure-A.

After the establishment of four (04) operational ICPs at Moreh, Sutarkandi, Agartala and Srimantapur in North Eastern States, requisite facilities for seamless movement of passenger and trade across the land borders in secured environment have been put in place. Setting up of ICP has also improved co-ordination among all stakeholders concerned with facilitation of international trade and passenger movement across the border. This has resulted in ease of movement and saving of time and cost for the movement of passengers and goods. As a result there is increase in volume of trade and movement of passengers in North East.

Annexure-A.

Details of operational Integrated Check Posts

Sl. No. Location State International Border Operationalized on 1. Attari Punjab Pakistan 13.04.2012 2. Agartala Tripura Bangladesh 17.11.2013 3. Petrapole West Bengal Bangladesh 12.02.2016 4. Raxaul Bihar Nepal 03.06.2016 5. Jogbani Bihar Nepal 15.11.2016 6. Moreh Manipur Myanmar 15.03.2018 7. Sutarkandi Assam Bangladesh 07.09.2019 8. PTB Dera Baba Nanak* Punjab Pakistan 09.11.2019 9. Srimantapur Tripura Bangladesh 05.09.2020

*Passenger Terminal Building (PTB), Dera Baba Nanak is operational only to facilitate pilgrims to visit the Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib Ji.

