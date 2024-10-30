Central Government Announces Additional Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners, Effective July 1, 2024

The Union Cabinet has approved the additional installment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 3% to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2024. In pursuance, DoPPW has issued OM dated 30.10.2024 for all Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners.

Therefore, Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively, w.e.f. 01.07.2024 from the existing rate of 50% to 53% of the basic pension/family pension (including additional pension/family pension) w.e.f 01st July, 2024.

These rates of DR will be applicable to (i) Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Government absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies in respect of whom orders have been issued vide this Department’s OM No. 4/34/2002-P&PW(D) Vol.II dated 23.06.2017 for restoration of full pension after expiry of commutation period of 15 years (ii) The Armed Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners and Civilian Pensioners/Family Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates, (iii) All India Service Pensioners/Family Pensioners (iv) Railway Pensioners/Family Pensioners (v) Pensioners who are in receipt of provisional pension.