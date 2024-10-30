National

Central Government Announces Additional Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners, Effective July 1, 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Cabinet has approved the additional installment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 3% to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2024. In pursuance, DoPPW has issued OM dated 30.10.2024 for all Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners.

Therefore, Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively, w.e.f. 01.07.2024 from the existing rate of 50% to 53% of the basic pension/family pension (including additional pension/family pension) w.e.f 01st July, 2024.

These rates of DR will be applicable to (i) Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Government absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies in respect of whom orders have been issued vide this Department’s OM No. 4/34/2002-P&PW(D) Vol.II dated 23.06.2017 for restoration of full pension after expiry of commutation period of 15 years (ii) The Armed Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners and Civilian Pensioners/Family Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates, (iii) All India Service Pensioners/Family Pensioners (iv) Railway Pensioners/Family Pensioners (v) Pensioners who are in receipt of provisional pension.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.