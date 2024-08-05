Central Government Allocates Funds for Green Belt Development under Nagar Van Yojna

For development of green belts including strengthening of existing ones in urban areas, the Central Government provide funds under Nagar Van Yojna to support the efforts of the States. Nagar Van Yojana envisages creating 1000 Nagar Van / Nagar Vatika in Cities having Municipal Corporation/Municipal council/Municipality/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for providing wholesome healthy living environment for the residents and thus contributing to growth of clean, green, healthy and sustainable cities. Nagar Van is supported by CAMPA fund. The salient features of Nagar Van Yojana are:

Creating green space and aesthetic environment in an urban set up.

Creating awareness about plants and biodiversity and developing environment stewardship.

Facilitating in-situ conservation of important flora of the region.

Contributing to environmental improvement of cities by pollution mitigation, providing cleaner air, noise reduction, water harvesting and reduction of heat islands effect.

Extending health benefits to residents of the city and

Helping cities become climate resilient.

For preservation and protection of forest and wildlife, various laws including the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam,1980, Indian Forest Act, 1927, Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, and other central/state laws as applicable to a State/UT, are implemented by the respective State Government /UT Administration.