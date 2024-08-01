Central Financial Assistance Provided for Tourism Infrastructure Development in Ecotourism Destinations

The Ministry of Tourism promotes India in a holistic manner, through various initiatives. As part of on-going activities; promotion of Ecotourism in all States/Union Territories including Uttarakhand, is also taken up. The Ministry of Tourism also regularly promotes Ecotourism through its website and social media promotions. In order to provide impetus for development of Ecotourism in the country, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Development of Ecotourism.

Central Financial Assistance (CFA) has been extended to various State Governments/Union Territory Administrations under various schemes of the Ministry for development of tourism infrastructure in destinations including Eco Tourism destinations. The CFA is extended according to admissible guidelines and based on proposals received from the State and UT Governments. Ministry has identified Eco Circuit as one of the thematic circuits under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme and the details of project sanctioned under this circuit in the State of Uttarakhand are given at Annexure. The Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme has been initiated with the objective of developing sustainable and responsible destinations following a tourist & destination centric approach.

ANNEXURE

PROJECT SANCTIONED UNDER ECO CIRCUIT OF SWADESH DARSHAN SCHEME IN THE STATE OF UTTARAKHAND

(₹ in Crore)