Central Electricity Authority (CEA) accords concurrence to two Hydro Pumped Storage Plants

Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has accorded concurrence to two Hydro Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs) namely, 600 MW Upper Indravati in Odisha being developed by OHPC Ltd (A Government of Odisha Undertaking) and 2000 MW Sharavathy in Karnataka being developed by KPCL (A Government of Karnataka Undertaking) in record time. CWC, GSI, CSMRS and the stakeholders have jointly fully supported CEA on mission mode.

CEA has also received a huge number of proposals of Hydro PSPs (around 60 GW), under Survey & Investigation for preparation of DPRs. All the developers are at various stages of preparation of DPR. After preparation of DPRs, these PSPs will be uploaded by the developers on CEA website for concurrence by CEA under section 8 of Electricity Act, 2003.

To fast track the concurrence process of PSPs in line with ease of doing business drive of Govt. of India, CEA has further revised the guidelines to simplify the process for preparation of DPRs of PSPs and its concurrence.

The major highlights of the revised guidelines are:

Inclusion of Checklist of Documents required for examination of various aspects of DPRs. The earlier checklist has been shortened. The developers are now allowed to submit the DPR online with completion of first 13 chapters. The some of the chapters have been dispensed with. So the DPR has been made shorter. No mandatory requirement of approval of Cost & Financial Chapters. These chapters to be submitted only for reference and record to meet the requirement of the Act. For close loop Hydro PSP, there is no requirement to submit the alternative location plan for reservoirs. Inclusion of an undertaking from developer stating that the DPR submitted is in line with pre-DPR clearances issued by the appraising groups of CEA/CWC/ GSI/ CSMRS. This obviates the requirement of again sending the DPR for reexamination. This is expected to save around 4 to 5 months’ time in concurrence process. The process for giving the early excavation permission at the risk and cost of the developers have been streamlined so that advance action can be taken by the developers to start the work at the site. This is expected to save around 6 to 8 months’ time in execution of the project. The developers have also been advised to carry out the investigations in time and submit the investigation reports to the appraising agencies so that parallel activities can be done by the appraising agencies. This is also expected to save around 1 to 2 months’ time.

The government has prioritized the development of Energy Storage Systems, particularly PSPs to ensure the energy security of the country. As per Nation Electricity Plan (Generation), the installed capacity of Energy Storage Systems including BESS is projected as 74 GW by 2031-32.

CEA with support of CWC, GSI, CSMRS, MOEF and the Hydro PSP developers will endeavour to achieve this requirement in Mission mode.