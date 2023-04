The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. Sources said, Mr Kejriwal has been summoned by CBI for questioning on Sunday. The excise policy – 2021-22 came under the scanner after Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in its implementation. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has already been arrested by CBI in this case.