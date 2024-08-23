Central Bureau of Communication organizes Multimedia Exhibition to celebrate the First National Space Day at National Rail Museum, New Delhi

A three-day Multimedia exhibition to celebrate the First anniversary of the ‘National Space Day’ was inaugurated today at National Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The exhibition will showcase India’s remarkable achievements in space exploration and aims to inspire and ignite the curiosity of young minds. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while honoring the glorious achievement of the Nation in becoming the fourth nation to land on the moon, had announced that August 23 every year would henceforth be celebrated as National Space Day. The soft landing of the Pragyan rover had catapulted India to the elite group of Nations having such capability.

With the intention to motivate and inspire children, CBC has put up the exhibition which has state of the art technological modules including Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality, providing an immersive experience for the viewers. Students from various schools across the National Capital Territory of Delhi have been coming to see the exhibition.

The theme for the First anniversary of the National Space Day is “Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.”