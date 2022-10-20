Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs conducts Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) is participating with great vigour in the Special Campaign on Disposal of Pending Matters (SCPDM), 2.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022. The special focus of the campaign is disposal of VIP references and Public Grievances. 23 (out of 44) VIP references, more than 722 Public Grievances and more than 120 Public Grievance Appeals have been disposed off till date.

Moreover, a nation-wide cleanliness drive is being organised across all field offices of CBIC. Already, 1,344 outdoor campaigns have been conducted so far. This is more than twice the number conducted last year.

In the year 2021-22, as part of the of approx. 5.8 lakh files were reviewed, out of which approx. 3.8 lakh files were ultimately weeded out. Over the course of the year, due to continuing efforts CBIC has largely shifted over to eOffice. Due to this number of physical files remaining is very less and process of reviewing it is ongoing. This year approx 64,000 files have been reviewed so far, out of which approx. 20,000 files have already been weeded out.

Another area of focus identified was Disposal of Scrap. In the year 2021-22 approx. 37,000 sq. ft. was cleared of scrap. This year CBIC has already cleared out approximately 22,000 sq. ft. has already been cleared out and efforts for freeing up additional space is underway.

With a view towards enhancing the quality of public spaces in CBIC offices Delhi Customs created a wildlife gallery, “Aranya” in the corridors of second floor, New Customs House, New Delhi and inaugurated by Chairman CBIC Sh. Vivek Johri on October 7, 2022. The gallery showcases efforts of Indian Customs as protectors of wildlife as well as ensuring cleanliness and celebrating the spirit of Swachhta as part of ongoing #SpecialCampaign2.0. This has been highlighted as one of the best practices of the department.

In a special effort, Revenue Secretary Sh. Tarun Bajaj along with Sh. S.M. Tata, Chief Commissioner, CGST & Customs Pune Zone and other senior officers of the zone participated in a drive to clean the Ratnagiri Beach and Customs Floating Jetty on October 13, 2022. The beach was cleaned of a sizeable quantity of the plastic and other wastes as a result of the Special Drive.

Further, Sh. V Srinivas, Secretary DARPG & DoPW visited the GST Bhawan, Guwahati and reviewed the progress of Special Campaign 2.0 with the officers of the zone. Extensive cleanliness efforts carried out in CGST and Customs Zone, Guwahati has resulted in creation of about 6,000 sqft. of additional office space. Secretary along with Sh. Ashutosh Awasthi, Chief Commissioner and senior officers of the zone also participated in file shredding exercise at the GST Bhawan.

CBIC remains committed to ensuring cleanliness and enhancing the quality of public spaces maintained by it.