Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) celebrates International Customs Day, 2023

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and all its field formations observed the International Customs Day, 2023 today. The theme for this year, as given by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) was “Nurturing the Next Generation: Promoting a Culture of Knowledge-sharing and Professional Pride in Customs”.

A formal function to mark this event was organised at the Ministry of Finance, North Block, New Delhi, in the afternoon, which was attended through the virtual mode by the field formations. The event was graced by the Chairman CBIC, Sh. Vivek Johri, and Members of the Board.

The Chairman, CBIC congratulated all the officers of the department on this occasion. He urged the officers to inculcate the essence of the theme in their functioning. The Chairman exhorted the officers to communicate across silos and across hierarchies in order to create an environment of knowledge sharing and consequently enhance the quality of decision making. To this end, every idea should be valued and adapted to make it workable in our context. The Chairman further stressed the importance of taking pride in Customs work by all stakeholders in their everyday functioning.

19 officers of the CBIC and 1 private sector representative were awarded the WCO Certificate of Merit on this day, in recognition of their contribution towards Customs work, in relation to this year’s theme, as adopted by the WCO.