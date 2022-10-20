Central Board of Direct Taxes participates in Swachhata Campaign and Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCPDM) 2.0

New Delhi : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is actively participating in the Swachhata Campaign and Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCPDM) 2.0 from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022. During the campaign, special focus has been on weeding out of old records, disposal of scrap and waste materials to reclaim hitherto unused office spaces, extensive cleaning of work spaces, among other initiatives.

Income Tax Office in Guwahati has reclaimed 8,000 sq ft of office space by weeding out of old records and disposal of scrap, which has been converted into a multi-purpose hall. Similarly, 3,000 sq ft space has been reclaimed in the Lucknow office. Other field offices have also reclaimed substantial office space in their regions by undertaking similar initiatives. Special efforts have also been made for beautification of such reclaimed office spaces, to enhance the work environment. Furthermore, balconies, terraces and roof tops have been converted into green spaces in various office buildings in Delhi, Mumbai, NER, and Pune regions. Other regions are also being encouraged to follow suit.

In sync with the spirit of the Special Campaign 2.0, CBDT has adopted a citizen centric approach by using several innovative measures for redressal of public grievances through various platforms. In this context, 430 Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASK Centres) have been made operational in multiple locations across the country. These ASK Centres are single points of contact for the tax-payers for availing services such as PAN enquiry, viewing of 26AS, downloading of circulars/press releases, jurisdiction related queries, refund status, etc. Such requests, as also other grievances of taxpayers are registered and acknowledged at these centres, through unique identifier, for tracking the request/grievance.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary DARPG visited the Income Tax Office at Guwahati on 14th October, 2022 and reviewed the progress of Special Campaign 2.0. He also inspected the ASK centre of Income Tax Department in Guwahati, where he was briefed about the services being offered to taxpayers through the ASK centre there, as well as in ASK centres across the country.

Recognizing the importance of taxpayer services, a post of Member (Tax Payer Services) was created in the CBDT. Moreover, a Directorate of Tax Payer Services has been established for ensuring smooth delivery of taxpayer services and to deal with taxpayer grievances. The Income Tax Department has set up a toll-free helpline number to assist the taxpayers with their income tax related queries and issues.

As part of taxpayer engagement and with a view to help resolve taxpayer grievances, the twitter handle of the Income Tax Department is also widely used for Online Response Management (ORM) to respond swiftly to taxpayer queries/grievances. The services provided by the Income Tax Department through its twitter handle have been appreciated by many taxpayers especially during the deadlines for filing of returns/audit reports.