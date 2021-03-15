Central Bank of India welcomed two newly appointed Executive Directors at their corporate office

Mumbai: State-owned Central Bank of India , welcomed the newly appointed executive directors Shri Vivek Wahi and Shri Rajeev Puri as Executive Directors in their corporate office .

Shri Vivek Wahi , Prior to joining Central Bank of India as Executive Director, has worked as a General Manager of Bank of India and Shri Rajeev Puri has worked as Chief General Manager with Punjab National Bank.

Shri Vivek Wahi joined Central Bank with rich banking experience including Branch Banking, Overseas Dealing Room, Large Corporates Credit Branch etc. He has also worked in various capacities as Zonal Manager, Treasury Head, and Field General Manager etc. He has also headed Bank of India’s Treasury at Mumbai for more than 2 years. He has also worked as Field General Manager of Northern Territory of Bank of India comprising 6 states headquartered at New Delhi.

Shri Rajeev Puri , a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers and dual Master degree holder in Commerce and MBA in Finance headed important verticals like MSME & Mid Corporate, Agriculture, Retail Lending and Financial Inclusion Division while working As Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank.