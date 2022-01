Central Bank of India net profit rises 69.09% to Rs 279 Crorein the December 2021 quarter

*

With sustained performance, the Bank has registered a Net Profit ₹ 279Crore compared to Net Profit of ₹165 Crore on(69.09%) Y-o-Y basis and Net Profit of ₹ 250 Crore for the quarter ended 30thSeptember 2021 (11.60%) on Q-o-Q basis.

*

Operating profit improved to ₹1223 Crore from ₹1192 Crore(2.60%) on Y-o-Y basis.

*

CASA deposit has increased to ₹ 168557 Crore from ₹ 155306 Crore registering a growth of 8.53% on Y-o- Y basis. Share of CASA deposit in total deposit has also improved to 50.01% in Dec’21.

*

Net NPA reduced from 4.73 % to 4.39 % on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of34 bps and from 4.51 % to 4.39 % on Q-o-Q basis registering an improvement of 12 bps.

*

CRAR improved from 12.39% to 15.87% on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of 348 bps and from 15.38% to 15.87% registering an improvement of 49 bps on Q-o-Q basis.

*

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved from 84.19 % to85.77 % on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of 158 bps.

PROFITABILITY

*

Net Interest Income (NII) has improved from ₹2228 Crore to ₹ 2746 Crore(23.25%) on Y-o-Y basis and improved from ₹ 2495 Crore to ₹ 2746 Crore (10.06%) on Q-o-Q basis.

*

Net Interest Margin (NIM) has improved from 2.99 %to3.77 % on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of78 bps and improved from 3.36 % to 3.77% on Q-o-Q basis registering an improvement of41 bps.

*

*

Cost to Income Ratio is 63.55% for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 as compared to 60.27 % for the corresponding quarter of previous year and 56.00% as on September 30th, 2021 due to additional provision towards employee benefits.

*

ROA improved from 0.19 % to0.33 % (14bps) on Y-o-Y basis and from 0.29% (4bps) on Q-o-Q basis.

*

Cost of Deposit declined from 4.28 % to3.83 % (45 bps) on Y-o-Y basis and from 3.84 % (1 bps) on Q-o-Q basis.

*

Yield on Advances stood at6.52 % for Q3’22 as against 7.01 in Q3’21. This is mainly due to reduction in MCLR and increase in RBLR portfolio.

*

Business per Employee has increased from ₹ 15.72 Crore to ₹ 16.87 Crore on(7.31%)Y-o-Y basis and from ₹ 16.43 Crore on (2.67%)Q-o-Q basis.

ASSET QUALITY

*

Gross NPA reduced from 16.30 % to 15.16 % on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of114 bps and from 15.52 % to15.16 % on Q-o-Q basis registering an improvement of36 bps.

*

*

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved from 84.19 % to85.77 % on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of158 bps.

*

Credit Cost improved from 1.28 % to0.87 % (90 bps) on Y-o-Y basis.

*

Slippage ratio stood at0.88 % as against 0.07 % during Q3’21, as there was moratorium granted by RBI due to COVID-19 pandemic up to Q3’21. In Q2’22 it was1.45%.

CAPITAL

*

CRAR improved from 12.39% to 15.87% on Y-o-Y basis registering an improvement of 348 bps and from 15.38% to 15.87% registering an improvement of 49 bps on Q-o-Q basis.

*

Leverage ratio has improved from 4.13% to5.22% (109 bps) on Y-o-Y basis and from 5.15 % (7 bps) on Q-o-Q basis.

*

Bank’s Net worth has improved from ₹ 19300 Crore as of December 31st 2020 to ₹23470 Croreas on December 31st2021 on standalone basis.

DIGITAL BANKING:

*

Share of Digital Transaction through ADC (Alternative Delivery Channel) improved from75.29 % to 77.22% during 12 months period ended December 2021, against corresponding period ended December 2020.

BRANCH SEGMENTATION:

*

Bank is having pan India presence with network of 4528 branches spanning 65% (2934 branches) in rural & semi-urban areas, 3315 ATMs and 7818 BC Points with total 15561 Touch Points as on 31st December 2021.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

*

Total Business stood at ₹519786Crore as on December 31st 2021, as against ₹504728 Crore registering a growth of ₹15058 Crore (2.98%) on Y-o-Y basis.

*

Total Deposits have increased by ₹13816 Crore and stood at ₹ 337688 Crore as on December 31st2021 as compared to ₹ 323872 Crore as at the end of December 31st, 2020 reflecting increase of4.27 % on Y-o-Y basis.

*

