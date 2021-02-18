Central Bank of India in association with TATA AIA donated Rs 18.35 lacs for one year education of 2290 underprivileged children

Mumbai: State-owned Central Bank of India ,which was recently in news for 6.5 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 165.41 crore in the third quarter ended December has handed over the cheque of Rs.18.35 lacs to CRY (Child Rights & You) for sponsoring the Education of 2290 underprivileged children for one year.

The bank and TATA AIA, the insurance partner of the Bank has run a Sunehra Bachpan Champion in Dec 2020 for canvassing of life insurance policies all over India with a social cause to help the underprivileged children for their education through CRY.