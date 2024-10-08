Central Ayurveda Research Institute achieves significant milestones during the first 100 days of the government

The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has achieved significant milestones during the first 100 days of the current government. These accomplishments reflect CARI’s commitment to enhancing healthcare through Ayurveda and contributing to the broader Ayush ecosystem.

1. Geriatric Care Program Exceeds Targets: In a special initiative to cater to the healthcare needs of the elderly, CARI set a target of covering 2,000 individuals from the geriatric population. The institute has surpassed this goal, reaching 2,272 elderly individuals through its dedicated OPD. The program provided consultations, therapies, and lifestyle modifications based on holistic Ayurveda practices. This initiative has not only addressed healthcare concerns but also improved the quality of life for senior citizens.

2. Outreach under SCSP: As part of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), CARI conducted 80 tours, organizing 8 camps and treating 1,500 patients within the first 100 days. The institute also conducted a comprehensive survey of 480 individuals to study their living conditions, dietary habits, and prevalent diseases. Through 1,980 screenings, lifestyle disorders were identified, marking a proactive approach to preventive healthcare in underserved communities.

3. Establishment of Integrated Medicine at Lady Hardinge Hospital: CARI is spearheading the establishment of a Department of Integrated Medicine at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, New Delhi. This initiative aims to integrate Ayush systems with modern medical services, addressing the need for comprehensive healthcare as advocated by the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017. Baseline OPDs and Panchakarma procedures have already commenced, laying the groundwork for this pioneering department.

4. Strategic Collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) In a significant academic collaboration, CARI signed an MoU with JNU to initiate a research project on entrepreneurship and commercialization in the Ayush industry. The project aims to develop management principles for Ayush products and services. The project was successfully launched within the first 100 days, marking a new phase in Ayush’s research and industry growth

5. Advancing Research and Publications CARI has completed two prestigious multi-center survey projects at Base Hospital Delhi Cantt and Air Force Hospital Hindon. 19 research projects are ongoing, with nine collaborative studies involving top institutions like AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and JNU. During this period the institute also published a research article on allergic rhinitis in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), indexed in PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science, further enhancing the scientific credibility of Ayurvedic research.

6. Promoting Patient Safety through Ayurveda : To mark Patient Safety Day, CARI organized a two-day national seminar in collaboration with NPvCC and AIIA, New Delhi. To address Patient safety day on September 17, 2024; a National Seminar was held at India International center, Lodhi Road focusing on the role of diagnostic practices in Ayush systems. It brought together 150 students, research scholars, and faculty members across India, fostering greater awareness of patient safety within Ayush practices.

7. Accreditation and Empowerment Initiatives CARI became the first CCRAS institute to receive NABH accreditation and it also obtained NABL accreditation for its Pathology and Biochemistry labs. Additionally, the institute provided administrative training for Ayush officers, empowering them with crucial management skills for their capacity building on 3rd August 2024.

Receiving NABH accreditation certificate from Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

8. Social Outreach CARI ensured the active participation of all staff and officials in national campaigns, including Swachhata Pakhwada and Poshana Maah, organizing public awareness programs, webinars, and cleanliness drives.

9. 9th Ayurveda Day: This institute is committed to hold various activities in order to celebrate 9th Ayurveda Day on 29th October, 2024. Awareness seminars, webinars, public lectures along with other activities like distribution of medicinal plants, competitions in school, etc. will be covered under Ayurveda Day.