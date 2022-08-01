New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) scheme, has been launched on 01 October, 2021 for the period of 05 years i.e. from the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Under AMRUT 2.0 funds have been allocated to States/Union Territories (UTs) for entire mission period not year-wise. State/UT wise details of central assistance allocation and fund released under AMRUT 2.0 is at ANNEXURE. As on date no utilisation certificate has been received against the fund released under AMRUT 2.0.

The Central allocation of ₹66,750 crore for AMRUT 2.0 projects have been distributed among the States/UTs using the equitable formula wherein weightage to urban population (Census 2011) and area of each State/ UT have been given in the ratio of 90:10. Accordingly, the State of Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have been allocated ₹4,615 crore, ₹4,500 crore, ₹4,045 crore, ₹8,145 crore and ₹3,650 crore respectively for the project component.

State /Union Territory (UT)-wise Central Assistance (CA) Allocation / Release under AMRUT 2.0

( Amount in ₹ crore)

S.No. State/UT CA Allocated for projects CA Released for Project Implementation (SWAP-I)* Released 1st instalment of CA against Special SWAP CA Allocation for Administrative & Office Expenses (A&OE) CA Released against A&OE funds 1 A & N Islands 35 0 0 1.14 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,158 0 0 102.62 15.6 3 Arunachal Pradesh 225 0 0 7.31 2.9 4 Assam 770 53.84 2.81 25.02 10 5 Bihar 2,620 0 0 85.14 28.6 6 Chandigarh 170 0 0 5.52 0 7 Chhattisgarh 1,294 148.4 0 42.05 17.8 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman –Diu 30 0 0 0.97 0 9 Delhi 2,880 0 0 93.58 0.9 10 Goa 85 0 0 2.76 1.5 11 Gujarat 4,500 311.59 0 146.22 19.6 12 Haryana 1,494 0 0 48.55 11.2 13 Himachal Pradesh 252 0 0 8.19 7 14 Jammu & Kashmir 856 0 0 27.82 8.3 15 Jharkhand 1,178 98.23 0 38.28 5.7 16 Karnataka 4,615 0 0 149.96 34.2 17 Kerala 1,372 0 0 44.58 10.2 18 Ladakh 124 0 0 4.03 0 19 Lakshadweep 2 0 0 0.06 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 4,045 130.08 12.7 131.44 44.5 21 Maharashtra 9,285 0 36 301.71 45.7 22 Manipur 169 0 0 5.49 2.8 23 Meghalaya 110 21.69 0 3.57 1.1 24 Mizoram 142 0 0 4.61 2.4 25 Nagaland 175 0 0 5.69 4.1 26 Odisha 1,363 127.47 0 44.29 12.3 27 Puducherry 150 0 0 4.87 1 28 Punjab 1,833 0 0 59.56 18.3 29 Rajasthan 3,530 0 0 114.71 24.2 30 Sikkim 40 0 0 1.3 0.8 31 Tamil Nadu 4,935 398.13 0 160.36 69.4 32 Telangana 2,780 100 0 90.33 15.5 33 Tripura 156 0 0 5.07 2.1 34 Uttar Pradesh 8,145 521.41 0 264.67 80.9 35 Uttarakhand 582 0 0 18.91 10.8 36 West Bengal 3,650 0 0 118.6 18.8 Grand Total 66,750.00 1,910.84 51.67 2,168.98 528.20

* SWAP – State Water Action Plan.

(Note: Central fund allocated as above will include central share for projects as well as towards achievement of outcomes from non-AMRUT sources.)