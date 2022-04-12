Central Advisory Council constituted under the RERA meets under the chairmanship of Shri Hardeep S.Puri;

New Delhi : The third meeting of the Central Advisory Council (CAC) constituted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) was held today under the chairmanship of the Hardeep S.Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. The deliberations of the Council were live streamed on social media on official platforms of the Ministry.

CAC deliberated on issues related to Implementation status of RERA by States / Union Territories (UTs); modifications in the Rules framed by States/UTs; Strengthening RERA to ensure its effective implementation; structural safety of the projects; and Constitution of Committee for resolution of legacy stalled projects. After detailed discussions, the following decisions were taken:

Meeting of the Council shall be held at least once in a year.

Sub-group consisting of concerned stakeholders to meet once in 6 months, under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Action to be taken to ensure implementation of RERA in letter & spirit by establishing permanent Regulatory Authorities and Appellate Tribunals across the country.

Detailed examination of reasons behind non-implementation of orders passed by Regulatory Authorities/Adjudicating Officer regarding refund, penalty, compensation etc. may be carried out.



Regarding issue of structural safety of projects, it was decided that the development authorities may ask for structural safety certificate from site engineer and promoter at the time of applying for completion certificate. It was decided to take the matter with State Governments in respect of forthcoming projects.

A committee may be constituted to look into various aspects of the legacy stalled projects and propose future course of action to ensure that homebuyers get their booked home.

Registration of Real Estate Agents on Pan-India basis was approved in principle. In this regard, matter will be taken up with the States to finalize the modalities for the same.

One-day RERA conclave to be organized by MoHUA with all stakeholders to deliberate on key issues relating to Real Estate Sector.



The Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs reiterated the resolve and commitment of Government of India to protect the interest of homebuyers and ensure continued transparency and accountability in the real estate sector through effective implementation of RERA.