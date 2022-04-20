Central Administrative Tribunal conducting a special drive across all the 19 Benches of the Tribunal for disposal of cases of most vulnerable section of applicants like the senior citizens / pensioners from 18th to 22nd April to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

New Delhi : Apropos Government of India initiative to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by all the Ministries/Departments, the Central Administrative Tribunal under the able guidance of Mrs. Manjula Das, Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal celebrated the occasion during the week starting from 18th April, 2022 to 22nd April, 2022 by conducting a special drive across all the 19 Benches of the Tribunal for disposal of cases of most vulnerable section of applicants: the senior citizens / pensioners.

In order to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an event was organized in Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Principal Bench, New Delhi on 20th April, 2022, which was presided over by Mrs. Manjula Das, Chairman and attended by Members of Central Administrative Tribunal, Principal Bench, Members of CAT Bar Association, New Delhi and Officers/Staff of CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi.

The Chairman in her address appreciated the cooperation extended by Members of CAT, Members of the Bar and Officers/Staff of the Tribunal during the difficult pandemic period, which has immensely helped in sailing the ship through the turbulent waters and achieving the desired results in terms of disposal of cases, infrastructural developments in various Benches and amelioration of the working conditions of officers/staff by effecting promotions, resolving their grievances etc. She also covered the detailed roadmap for further improvement in functioning of the Tribunal and minimizing pendency of the cases.

The occasion was also marked by the felicitation of the CAT, Bar Associations for their commendable role as officers of the court in delivery of Justice and in addition to this, the meritorious services of 20 officers/staff of the Tribunal during the year 2021-22 were duly rewarded by Hon’ble the Chairman.