Center provide assistance to States/UTs under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U)

New Delhi : The Schemes on housing are implemented by States/ UTs and the Land and Colonization are State Subjects. However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the vision of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, is supplementing the efforts of States/ UTs by providing central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) for construction of houses for all eligible families/ beneficiaries since 25.06.2015. There are no targets under PMAY-U Scheme. Based on the demand, State/UT Government prepares project proposals under PMAY-U and after due approval of State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) submits to the Ministry for sanctioning. Against the demand of 1.12 crore houses as validated by States/ UTs in 2017, so far 1.14 crore have been sanctioned by the Ministry under PMAY-U. The State/ UT-wise demand and sanction of houses is given below.

State/UT-wise details of validated demand and houses sanctioned so far,including Rajasthan under PMAY-U

(As on 24.01.2022)

S. No. States/UTs Validated Demand

(in Nos.) Houses Sanctioned so far

(Nos.) 1 A&N Islands 670 602 2 Andhra Pradesh 20,50,000 20,40,640 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8,000 9,135 4 Assam 1,40,000 1,68,261 5 Bihar 3,75,000 3,64,084 6 Chandigarh 1,000 1,578 7 Chhattisgarh 3,00,000 2,99,365 8 D&NH and D&D 6,023 8,174 9 Delhi 79,000 26,051 10 Goa 4,845 4,155 11 Gujarat 7,65,000 8,56,967 12 Haryana 1,50,000 1,55,682 13 Himachal Pradesh 13,000 12,681 14 J&K 79,331 48,711 15 Jharkhand 2,20,000 2,34,778 16 Karnataka 7,00,000 6,93,531 17 Kerala 1,30,000 1,39,837 18 Ladakh 1,926 1,373 19 Lakshadweep – – 20 Madhya Pradesh 8,50,000 8,64,720 21 Maharashtra 13,50,000 13,51,614 22 Manipur 55,000 56,094 23 Meghalaya 6,000 5,333 24 Mizoram 40,000 39,872 25 Nagaland 35,000 32,331 26 Odisha 1,80,000 2,05,989 27 Puducherry 15,650 16,455 28 Punjab 1,15,000 1,10,857 29 Rajasthan 2,20,000 2,19,503 30 Sikkim 1,500 637 31 Tamil Nadu 7,15,000 7,19,790 32 Telangana 2,25,000 2,33,072 33 Tripura 92,000 91,777 34 Uttar Pradesh 17,00,000 17,34,109 35 Uttarakhand 50,000 61,882 36 West Bengal 5,50,000 5,56,647 Total 1,12,23,945 1,14,02,341^

^ Includes subsidy released recently to 36,054 houses for beneficiaries under CLSS.

The Ministry has sanctioned all project proposals for providing houses to eligible beneficiaries as proposed and duly approved by States/UTs. No fresh demand is pending with the Ministry for further approval. The Ministry is open to sanction proposals received from States/UTs till the Mission period.

This information was given by the Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S Puri, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.