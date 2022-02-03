Center provide assistance to States/UTs under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U)

New Delhi : The Schemes on housing are implemented by States/ UTs and the Land and Colonization are State Subjects. However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the vision of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, is supplementing the efforts of States/ UTs by providing central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) for construction of houses for all eligible families/ beneficiaries since 25.06.2015. There are no targets under PMAY-U Scheme. Based on the demand, State/UT Government prepares project proposals under PMAY-U and after due approval of State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) submits to the Ministry for sanctioning. Against the demand of 1.12 crore houses as validated by States/ UTs in 2017, so far 1.14 crore have been sanctioned by the Ministry under PMAY-U. The State/ UT-wise demand and sanction of houses is given below.

State/UT-wise details of validated demand and houses sanctioned so far,including Rajasthan under PMAY-U

(As on 24.01.2022)

S. No. States/UTs Validated Demand
(in Nos.)		 Houses Sanctioned so far
(Nos.)
1 A&N Islands 670 602
2 Andhra Pradesh 20,50,000 20,40,640
3 Arunachal Pradesh 8,000 9,135
4 Assam 1,40,000 1,68,261
5 Bihar 3,75,000 3,64,084
6 Chandigarh 1,000 1,578
7 Chhattisgarh 3,00,000 2,99,365
8 D&NH and D&D 6,023 8,174
9 Delhi 79,000 26,051
10 Goa 4,845 4,155
11 Gujarat 7,65,000 8,56,967
12 Haryana 1,50,000 1,55,682
13 Himachal Pradesh 13,000 12,681
14 J&K 79,331 48,711
15 Jharkhand 2,20,000 2,34,778
16 Karnataka 7,00,000 6,93,531
17 Kerala 1,30,000 1,39,837
18 Ladakh 1,926 1,373
19 Lakshadweep
20 Madhya Pradesh 8,50,000 8,64,720
21 Maharashtra 13,50,000 13,51,614
22 Manipur 55,000 56,094
23 Meghalaya 6,000 5,333
24 Mizoram 40,000 39,872
25 Nagaland 35,000 32,331
26 Odisha 1,80,000 2,05,989
27 Puducherry 15,650 16,455
28 Punjab 1,15,000 1,10,857
29 Rajasthan 2,20,000 2,19,503
30 Sikkim 1,500 637
31 Tamil Nadu 7,15,000 7,19,790
32 Telangana 2,25,000 2,33,072
33 Tripura 92,000 91,777
34 Uttar Pradesh 17,00,000 17,34,109
35 Uttarakhand 50,000 61,882
36 West Bengal 5,50,000 5,56,647
Total 1,12,23,945 1,14,02,341^

^ Includes subsidy released recently to 36,054 houses for beneficiaries under CLSS.

The Ministry has sanctioned all project proposals for providing houses to eligible beneficiaries as proposed and duly approved by States/UTs. No fresh demand is pending with the Ministry for further approval. The Ministry is open to sanction proposals received from States/UTs till the Mission period.

This information was given by the Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S Puri, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

