Center provide assistance to States/UTs under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U)

New Delhi : The Schemes on housing are implemented by States/ UTs and the Land and Colonization are State Subjects. However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the vision of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, is supplementing the efforts of States/ UTs by providing central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) for construction of houses for all eligible families/ beneficiaries since 25.06.2015. There are no targets under PMAY-U Scheme. Based on the demand, State/UT Government prepares project proposals under PMAY-U and after due approval of State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) submits to the Ministry for sanctioning. Against the demand of 1.12 crore houses as validated by States/ UTs in 2017, so far 1.14 crore have been sanctioned by the Ministry under PMAY-U. The State/ UT-wise demand and sanction of houses is given below.
State/UT-wise details of validated demand and houses sanctioned so far,including Rajasthan under PMAY-U
(As on 24.01.2022)
|S. No.
|States/UTs
|Validated Demand
(in Nos.)
|Houses Sanctioned so far
(Nos.)
|1
|A&N Islands
|670
|602
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20,50,000
|20,40,640
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8,000
|9,135
|4
|Assam
|1,40,000
|1,68,261
|5
|Bihar
|3,75,000
|3,64,084
|6
|Chandigarh
|1,000
|1,578
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3,00,000
|2,99,365
|8
|D&NH and D&D
|6,023
|8,174
|9
|Delhi
|79,000
|26,051
|10
|Goa
|4,845
|4,155
|11
|Gujarat
|7,65,000
|8,56,967
|12
|Haryana
|1,50,000
|1,55,682
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|13,000
|12,681
|14
|J&K
|79,331
|48,711
|15
|Jharkhand
|2,20,000
|2,34,778
|16
|Karnataka
|7,00,000
|6,93,531
|17
|Kerala
|1,30,000
|1,39,837
|18
|Ladakh
|1,926
|1,373
|19
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|8,50,000
|8,64,720
|21
|Maharashtra
|13,50,000
|13,51,614
|22
|Manipur
|55,000
|56,094
|23
|Meghalaya
|6,000
|5,333
|24
|Mizoram
|40,000
|39,872
|25
|Nagaland
|35,000
|32,331
|26
|Odisha
|1,80,000
|2,05,989
|27
|Puducherry
|15,650
|16,455
|28
|Punjab
|1,15,000
|1,10,857
|29
|Rajasthan
|2,20,000
|2,19,503
|30
|Sikkim
|1,500
|637
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|7,15,000
|7,19,790
|32
|Telangana
|2,25,000
|2,33,072
|33
|Tripura
|92,000
|91,777
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,00,000
|17,34,109
|35
|Uttarakhand
|50,000
|61,882
|36
|West Bengal
|5,50,000
|5,56,647
|Total
|1,12,23,945
|1,14,02,341^
^ Includes subsidy released recently to 36,054 houses for beneficiaries under CLSS.
The Ministry has sanctioned all project proposals for providing houses to eligible beneficiaries as proposed and duly approved by States/UTs. No fresh demand is pending with the Ministry for further approval. The Ministry is open to sanction proposals received from States/UTs till the Mission period.
This information was given by the Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S Puri, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.