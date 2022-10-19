Center of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) to showcase design directions for khadi at the fourth edition of India Craft Week, a four-day event from 20th- 23rd October 2022, at NSIC Okhla, New Delhi

New Delhi : Khadi is a versatile fabric in terms of textures, weight and fabric content. Prime Minister has emphasised the role of khadi in transforming the nation through fashion for the youth. In our efforts to showcase the versatility of Khadi to a broader audience, the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) is showcasing design directions for khadi at the fourth edition of India Craft Week, a four-day event from 20th- 23rd October 2022, at NSIC Okhla, New Delhi, stall D-1.

The Centre of Excellence for Khadi is a centre for experimentation, innovation and design by the Ministry of MSME to support the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology. The Centre is working towards making Khadi fashionable and youthful. The Centre has Delhi as the hub and Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Kolkata and Shillong as spoke centers.

Khadi Samvaad- The way forward, will showcase four stories as design directions for the Khadi Institutions. The four themes will bring out the diverse characteristics of Khadi in terms of colour palette, prints, weave structures and surface techniques to add value to the hand spun handwoven fabric. Neel Raag explores the natural blue colourant ‘Indigo’, which resonates with different emotions. The theme Abhrak is inspired by the frescos of the havelis of Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. Srishti, meaning universe, captures the journey of Khadi from white to coloured. Kashish is a mineral-based natural colourant, the beauty of its charcoal hues is complimented with natural hues of turmeric yellow and madder red. It is envisaged that these design directions will enable the Khadi Institutions to create trendy and fashionable textiles to attract the youth. The thematic display will also showcase the explorations carried out by CoEK in home and apparel segments.