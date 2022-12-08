Celebration of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2022 at Varanasi on 10th December

New Delhi : Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is organizing a two days conclave commemorating the “Universal Coverage Day (UHC) 2022” on 10th and 11th December 2022 at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon. Governor, Uttar Pradesh will inaugurate the two-day celebrations in presence of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State (HFW), Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar. The venue for this event will be International Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudraksh Hall. The event will be graced by Health Ministers from various States. In addition, State Officials including ACS/Principal Secretary, Health, Mission Directors NHM, Director Health; 900 Community Health Officers/ Incharge of Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Medical Officers from 5 States Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttrakhand, national experts and Development and Implementing Partners supporting the rollout of AB-HWCs will also participate in the two-days conclave. More than 1200 participants will participate in the conference at Varanasi.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) aims that ‘all people have access to needed promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services, of sufficient quality to be effective, while also ensuring that people do not suffer financial hardship when paying for these services’. 12th of December, was officially designated as “International Universal Health Coverage Day” by the United Nations in the Year 2017. The theme of UHC day is “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All” which underscores the role and importance of health coverage in building a healthy future for all. Also, one of the priorities of the G20 health track includes focus on Universal Health Coverage and improved healthcare service delivery.

As part of the UHC conclave, there will be three Ministerial sessions on :

Implementation of PM-ABHIM and 15th FC grants for Health Disease Elimination – (TB, Kala Azar, Lymphatic Filariasis, Malaria,Leprosy and TB) Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) and distribution of PMJAY cards.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also launch of operational guidelines for AB-HWCs, Tele-MANAS along with training modules for CHOs and SASHAKT portal at the inaugural ceremony. Union Health Minister will also felicitate Best Performing States/UTs.

This year Best Performing States/UTs will be awarded on following themes:

Achievement of HWCs Operationalization against target Tele consultation ABHA ID Generation and seeding in various health portals

The 1st Regional Community Health Officers (CHO) Conference for Northern India will be held as a side event. The participating States are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand from where about 900 CHOs and MBBS Medical officers and AYUSH doctors (Incharges of PHCs and AYUSH dispensaries) are expected to participate. The best Primary Health Care Teams (CHO, ASHA & ANM) at the Health and Wellness Centres of these States will also be felicitated. The four main themes of the regional CHO conference are focused on the following areas: