Celebration of the Eighth International Day of Yoga by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on 21st June

New Delhi :As this year’s International Day of Yoga is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year, the Government of India has planned to observe International Day of Yoga (IDY) at 75 national-level iconic locations across the country focusing on “Brand India at Global Stage” while showcasing its iconic places. Accordingly, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh will be leading the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga on 21st of June 2022 at Har Ki Pauri, situated in the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand whereas Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil will be leading the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga at the scenic SKICC on the banks of the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India is organising Mass Yoga Demonstration at SKICC, Dal Lake, Srinagar, UT of J&K to mark the eighth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY). The IDY event will be led by Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Government of India and will be joined by Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Smt. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Government of J&K and other senior officers of the Central Government and Government of J&K will also participate in the IDY–2022 event, which is being celebrated with theme of “Yoga for Humanity”.

Apart from eminent dignitaries, the IDY–2022 event at Srinagar will also witness the presence of elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions, experts of Yoga and allied science, local Yoga institutions, Yoga enthusiasts, officers of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India and also from the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, especially Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Department of AYUSH, and other line Departments, local District Administration, Police, Paramilitary Forces, volunteers, local citizens and other participants from different walks of life. Yoga experts deputed by Department of AYUSH, Government of J&K will lead the participants to perform Yoga as per Common Yoga Protocol at scheduled time at the venue.

Adequate arrangements have been made to facilitate live web-streaming and listening to the address by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from Mysuru Palace Grounds, Karnataka, which will host the main event of mass Yoga demonstration organized under the PM’s leadership to mark the International Day of Yoga. LED screens have been installed at the venue of Mass Yoga Demonstrations to live-stream Prime Minister’s address to the nation on the occasion of IDY–2022. Live streaming of IDY–2022 events will be available at social media pages of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to maximise the outreach of the events.

With an aim to highlight the importance of Yoga in everyone’s daily life and to enhance the morale and inclination of all the participants towards practising Yoga on regular basis, an introductory lecture on efforts towards making International Day of Yoga a mass movement for health and well-being resulting in increased global acceptance of Yoga will be delivered by Yoga Expert at SKICC, Srinagar to mark the momentous occasion.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj has also requested State and UT Departments of Panchayati Raj vide advisory dated 24th May 2022 to call upon Panchayati Raj Institutions / Rural Local Bodies across the country to celebrate International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2022. Panchayati Raj Institutions have been advised to conduct Yoga training programmes/ demonstrations, lecture/ talk on Yoga by Experts, workshops/ seminars regarding the importance of Yoga and display of banners at office premises / Panchayat Bhawans to celebrate the eighth International Day of Yoga in rural India.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj had organised Lecture-cum-Demonstration Session on Importance of Yoga in Daily Life on 1st June, 2022 to mark 20 Days to International Day of Yoga, 2022 as part of Yoga Utsav – Countdown Programme for International Day of Yoga, 2022 on Theme: Yoga for Humanity.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj has also circulated the letter dated 6th June 2022 from the Prime Minister to Sarpanch(es) through which an appeal has been made to Gram Panchayats to endeavour towards making the eighth International Day of Yoga special and to encourage everyone in villages to join the Mass Yoga Demonstrations on 21st June, 2022. Sarpanch(es) have been advised to select an ancient or tourist place or a place near a water body in their area for everyone in the village to practice Yoga and join mass Yoga demonstrations on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Since International Day of Yoga (IDY) aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of Yoga and IDY also presents an occasion for Panchayati Raj Institutions to come forward and spread the message about the rewards of regular practice of Yoga among the citizens / residents, Ministry has undertaken social media campaign in the run-up to the IDY–2022 to sensitise the Panchayati Raj Institutions / Rural Local Bodies as well as rural masses.