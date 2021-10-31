Celebration of “Destination Northeast India” by the National Museum, New Delhi

New Delhi: As part of the celebrations of #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glory of its people’s culture and achievements, the National Museum, New Delhi is celebrating the rich heritage of North East India, under the Ministry of DoNER & NEC’s initiative titled #DestinatioNorthEastIndia. The celebration commences on 1st November, 2021 and will continue till 7th November 2021.

The National Museum, New Delhi houses an outstanding collection of artefacts representing the cultural diasporas of the Northeast India, and contributing to the celebration ‘Destination North East India’, NM is organising a week-long series of cultural performers, online lectures, and tours of the Northeast Lifestyle Gallery to highlight the diverse artistic traditions and communities of the North-eastern states.

The musical troupes represent around eighty performers from the North-east region of the Nation which includes Agragami dance and cine art team, Panthoibi Jagoi Marup, Mizoram Cultural Troupe, and Naga-Tangkhul Group. The cultural performances present glimpses of indigenous lifestyle and the very ecology of the region pivotal in shaping the tangible and intangible culture and socioeconomic pursuits.. The celebration will be inaugurated on 1st Nov,2021 at 11 AM. followed by Cultural performances (Satriya Dance, Manipur Kamba Thoibi and Lion Dance (Programme schedule enclosed).

The cultural performances will be live streamed through Social Media handles of the National Museum (https://twitter.com/NMnewdelhi; https://www.facebook.com/Nationalmuseumnewdelhi; https://www.instagram.com/nmnewdelhi/;https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNkKt0hp9OL1G0o1XMX1ncw)

A series of online learning sessions discussing various themes pertaining to art and culture of Northeast India will also be part of the event.

In the National Museum, the gallery dedicated to Northeastern Lifestyle is rooted through a plethora of exhibits in textiles, jewellery, utility tools and personal adornments, etc., which stands as an inclusive symbol of indigenous identity. Most significantly, the gallery showcases the agency and voice of the diverse communities from North-East India. The textiles and costumes from various communities such as the Naga, Mizo, Khasi, Adi, Mishmi, Rabha, and Karbi celebrate the colour of unity of their ordinances and value the differences. Textile weaving is one of the most important craft practices by the womenfolk. The essence of tribal lifestyle is also celebrated through the vigorous dance of life and death with symbolic masks found among the Buddhist tribes such as Monpa, Memba, Khamba, Khamti and Singpho from Arunachal Pradesh. The exhibition establishes a dialogue exploring socio-economy aspects, polity, individual agency, gender, religion, natural emblems, equity and power and eventually visualize trans culturality.